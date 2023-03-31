Richmond police shot a man Friday morning near Washington Park after they say he shot a woman on the South Side earlier in the day.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1100 Evergreen Ave. shortly after 10:30 a.m., where they found a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers tracked the suspect in the South Side shooting to the 4100 block of North Avenue, where two officers shot at him after identifying him based on a description from the earlier incident.

The man is alive, but no other update on his condition was given. Police did not release whether he had brandished a weapon at officers, but they did recover a firearm from the suspect.

RPD 4th Precinct officers, as well as Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards, stood around a green truck believed to be the vehicle that helped officers track down the suspect.

The atmosphere on North Avenue was tense as neighborhood residents gathered at the edges of yellow police tape. One neighbor was Willy Green, a 67-year-old Army veteran.

Green said he had seen a drive-by shooting occur on the same parking lot where police investigators were standing.

"Ain't nothing new," Green said.

A spokesman for the Richmond Police Department confirmed that no police personnel were injured and that the two officers who fired shots have been placed on paid leave pending an investigation.

Edwards clarified that paid leave is standard practice and does not indicate wrongdoing.

None of the parties involved has been identified.

Edwards said the entire incident has been captured on body-worn camera. Detectives had already reviewed the footage from the scene.

"It was very quick," said Edwards, who otherwise declined to answer specifics about the footage he had reviewed just moments before.

Asked if they would be willing to release the footage, Edwards said the decision would be made pending a conversation with Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin.

Inside the police tape, officer Keith Robinson said the area still was not safe, gesturing to the small crowd of onlooking neighbors.

"They're not happy with us," Robinson said. "They never are after a shooting."