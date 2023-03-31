Richmond police shot a man Friday morning near Washington Park after they say he shot a woman on the Southside earlier in the day.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m., where they found a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Officers tracked the suspect in the Southside shooting to the 4100 block of North Avenue, where two officers shot at him after identifying him based on a description from the earlier incident.

The man is alive, but no other update on his condition was given.

A spokesman for the Richmond Police Department confirmed that no police personnel were injured, and that the two officers who fired shots have been placed on paid leave pending investigation.

None of the parties involved have been identified.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that both shootings took place on North Avenue.