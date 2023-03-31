Acting police chief Rick Edwards is seen as police work the scene of an officer-involved shooting on North Ave in Richmond, VA on March 31, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police are seen under a vehicle as they work the scene of an officer-involved shooting on North Ave in Richmond, VA on March 31, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Willy Green looks on as police work the scene of an officer-involved shooting on North Ave in Richmond, VA on March 31, 2023. Green said he was walking away from the area as he heard the shots. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police work the scene of an officer-involved shooting on North Ave in Richmond, VA on March 31, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police work the scene of an officer-involved shooting on North Ave in Richmond, VA on March 31, 2023. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Police address onlookers Friday, March 31, 2023 at the intersection of North Avenue and Moss Side Avenue, near Washington Park. Richmond police shot a man who was suspected of shooting a woman earlier in the day in the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue on Richmond's Southside.
This image shows a house in the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue, where a man reportedly shot a woman just after 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023. Richmond police later shot the man after identifying him near Washington Park in north Richmond.
Richmond police shot a man Friday morning near Washington Park after they say he shot a woman on the Southside earlier in the day.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Evergreen Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m., where they found a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Officers tracked the suspect in the Southside shooting to the 4100 block of North Avenue, where two officers shot at him after identifying him based on a description from the earlier incident.
The man is alive, but no other update on his condition was given.
A spokesman for the Richmond Police Department confirmed that no police personnel were injured, and that the two officers who fired shots have been placed on paid leave pending investigation.
