The suspect in the killing of a woman in a Richmond residence was shot by two officers Friday in a Northside neighborhood, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1100 Evergreen Ave. shortly after 10:30 a.m., where they found a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators put together a description of the suspect and vehicle, police said.

About a half-hour after the shooting, two officers saw the man outside of his vehicle in the 4100 block of North Avenue and "fired their service weapons, striking and injuring the suspect," the police department said in a statement.

Officials did not say what prompted the officers to shoot the man. A firearm was recovered from the suspect, police said.

At the crime scene, 4th Precinct police officers, as well as Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards, stood around a green truck believed to be the vehicle that helped officers track down the suspect.

The portion of North Avenue has been the scene of several shootings over the years, including 2004 gunfight that left a 19-year-old dead. A boy was wounded in July 2016 shooting on the same block. Another shooting in August 2017 left a man wounded.

On Friday, Willy Green, a 67-year-old Army veteran, said he had seen a drive-by shooting occur on the same parking lot where police investigators were standing.

"Ain't nothing new," Green said.

The atmosphere on North Avenue was tense as neighbors gathered at the edges of yellow police tape. Inside the police tape, officer Keith Robinson said the area still was not safe, gesturing to a small crowd of onlookers.

"They're not happy with us," Robinson said. "They never are after a shooting."

A police spokesman confirmed that no police personnel were injured and that the two officers who fired shots have been placed on paid leave pending an investigation. Edwards said that paid leave is standard practice and does not indicate wrongdoing.

Police did not release the names of the suspect or the woman killed. His condition was not available Friday evening.

Edwards said the entire incident has been captured on body-worn cameras. Detectives have reviewed the footage.

"It was very quick," said Edwards, who otherwise declined to answer specifics about the footage he had reviewed just moments before.

Asked if they would be willing to release the footage, Edwards said the decision would be made pending a conversation with Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin.

The last shooting by a Richmond police officer was Jan. 9, when officers executing a search warrant in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive encountered a man with a gun.

Sixteen homicides have been reported in Richmond this year as of Sunday, the most recent period for crime data is available from the police department. The city had 12 homicides for the same period last year.

Correction: An earlier version of this story indicated that both shootings took place on North Avenue.