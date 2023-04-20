Richmond police have identified the victim and shooter in what they believe to be a homicide-suicide in Broad Rock.

Officers were called to a residence in the 3200 block of Decatur Street shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they located an adult female and adult male down and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified the female victim as Charneice Williams, 36, of Richmond, and their working understanding is that her husband, Corwin Hunter, 40, of Richmond, shot her before shooting himself.

The medical examiner's office will determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Ripley of the Major Crimes unit at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.