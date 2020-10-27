Richmond police: Tip leads to arrest of man accused of stealing running car with baby in back seat

A tip from a resident led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing a running car with a baby in the back seat early Monday morning, the police said Tuesday.

The police identified the suspect Tuesday in a news release as Stefon R. Dunkley, but they did not immediately release Dunkley's age, hometown or say what charge or charges he could be facing.

About 5:20 a.m. Monday, someone stole the running vehicle with a baby in the back seat from the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of Venable Street, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers recovered the abandoned vehicle at North 19th and R streets. The child was unharmed.

"Later in the evening, First Precinct officers received information from a citizen who had seen the suspect’s photo on the local news and identified him as Dunkley," the police news release said. "Those same officers apprehended Dunkley after a brief foot pursuit in the 1100 block of North 20th Street."