Richmond police to install license plate readers near minority neighborhoods; critics say it's invasive

“The use of technology, such as LPRs, helps to more narrowly focus investigations as opposed to casting a wider net,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith in a statement. But the department didn’t go into further detail about how they will be used, or who will have access to the data.

Last month, Brian Swann, director of public safety for RRHA, told the Property Management Committee that RPD would be installing three or four of the cameras across the six courts. Police and Swann said the devices can be moved as needed. Swann said the license plate readers would help solve shootings and other violent crime that occur in their communities — though he added that crime was down across RRHA properties, but up citywide.

As of Aug. 4, homicides were down 9% in RRHA’s six biggest housing projects compared to same period last year, according to police data. Twenty-seven people have been shot in RRHA communities, which is down 43% over last year. Citywide, those figures, for homicides and people shot, had increased 25% and 11%, respectively.

In Shockoe Bottom, violent crime is up 114% year-over-year, police data shows. But the figures are inflated because of the low number of total crime there. So far this year, there have been two homicides and four people injured in shootings, compared to one homicide and one person shot last year.