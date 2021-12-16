Richmond police union votes no confidence for chief Gerald Smith and asks for his resignation

Results from a vote held by members of the Richmond Coalition of Police, a local police organization that represents about half of the city's sworn officers, show the rank-and-file officers have "no confidence" in Police Chief Gerald Smith.

RCOP president Brendan Leavy, who is a detective in the department, announced the results at a press conference on Thursday. The organization said they want Smith to resign.

It appears to be a breaking point after nearly a year of frustration and complaints about low pay and morale among officers, who have left the department at unprecedented numbers.

Smith told council members in October that his department had 102 vacancies and an additional 70-plus officers unavailable because of medical, military or administrative leave, which means the department is operating at about 75% of its authorized strength of 750 sworn officers. That number has continued to climb since, others have said.

In April, police officers and fire fighters spoke at a city council asking them to reform their pay scale. Council members rejected the plan backed by the professional organizations for their own pay scale study.