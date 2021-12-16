Richmond police union votes no confidence for chief Gerald Smith and asks for his resignation

Results from a vote held by members of the Richmond Coalition of Police, a local police organization that represents about half of the city's sworn officers, show the rank-and-file officers have "no confidence" in Police Chief Gerald Smith.
RCOP president Brendan Leavy, who is a detective in the department, announced the results at a press conference on Thursday. The organization said they want Smith to resign.
It appears to be a breaking point after nearly a year of frustration and complaints about low pay and morale among officers, who have left the department at unprecedented numbers.
Smith told council members in October that his department had 102 vacancies and an additional 70-plus officers unavailable because of medical, military or administrative leave, which means the department is operating at about 75% of its authorized strength of 750 sworn officers. That number has continued to climb since, others have said.
In April, police officers and fire fighters spoke at a city council asking them to reform their pay scale. Council members rejected the plan backed by the professional organizations for their own pay scale study.
The council, however, approved an annual budget last spring with two-step pay increases for some officers and firefighters that went into effect in October. The council on Monday also finalized $3,000 bonuses for public safety personnel from a pot of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid awarded to the city.
Over the summer, RCOP installed two billboards, one directly across from Richmond police headquarters on Grace Street, expressing their frustration.
One billboard, viewable from southbound Interstate 95/64 just past the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit, read: "The safety of the city is in jeopardy. Public safety is in a CRISIS due to poor pay & staffing."
A second RCOP billboard, on Grace Street, said: "Are Richmonders getting the most qualified Police Officers? NOT with the lowest paid force in Central VA!" Then it gives the salaries of officers in Henrico, Ashland and Hanover and the starting pay of $43,000 for Richmond police.
Smith brushed off the criticism at the time drawing a distinction between the coalition and police. "RCOP is not part of RPD."
This is a breaking new story. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD