Richmond police vehicle hit by gunfire

Dramatically colder for this weekend, including Christmas Day

Police on Monday said a suspect who fired a weapon at a Richmond law enforcement vehicle has been arrested.

The Richmond Police Department vehicle was struck by gunfire at about 10:48 p.m. on Sunday, police said. A Second Precinct officer was operating the vehicle westbound in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road when the rear driver-side window shattered after being hit, police said. The officer was unharmed.

20221220_MET_DAMAGED

In this image released by Richmond police, a police vehicle that was struck by gunfire is shown. 

About four minutes later, officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck at West Carnation Street and Atmore Drive, where a man injured in the crash was found, police said. 

The man was taken to a local hospital with injures considered to be life-threatening. A firearm was recovered from the crash site, police said. 

Detectives determined that the man involved in the crash is the same person who fired at the officer, police said. Detectives are consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804)-646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

