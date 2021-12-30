Richmond police warn against celebratory gunfire to ring in New Year

Just minutes into 2020, a 28-year-old mother of two was killed, accidentally, as a group celebrated the new year by shooting guns into the air.
La-tiyah Hood left behind two sons, 10 siblings and her mother. More than 200 spent cartridge casings were recovered from the backyard where she was shot in the 2500 block of North Avenue.
Her tragic death, along with that of 7-year-old Brendon Mackey, killed accidentally by gunfire at a fireworks show in Brandermill on July 4, 2013, have prompted warnings against celebratory gunfire from the region's police departments ahead of every New Year's and July 4 holiday since.
"The men and women of the Richmond Police Department are asking the community to celebrate the New Year safely and responsibly," a press release from the department read. They've also taken to social media with several video pleas from community members including a doctor from the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and clergy encouraging safety this New Year's Eve. "Don’t fire guns in the air. Remember, what goes up will come down, and when a bullet comes down it could be fatal to you or to someone you love."
The cautions seem to be working as the department has reported a decrease in the number of reports of celebratory gunfire each new year since 2018. But still, there are reports of indiscriminate shooting every year.
Between Dec. 31, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021, Richmond police received 70 calls for service for reports of random gunfire. That number was down 35% from the previous year, according to statistics provided by the department. During the 2019/2020 holiday, the department responded to 107 calls for indiscriminate shooting; again down from the 195 calls from the year before.
In 2014, a law named for Brendon Mackey was enacted to deter people from firing guns in celebration, and to stiffen the punishment to a felony conviction for those who carelessly discharge weapons and severely hurt a bystander. It is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Mateen B. Johnson was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hood's death and was sentenced to serve six months in prison.
