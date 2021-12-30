Richmond police warn against celebratory gunfire to ring in New Year

Just minutes into 2020, a 28-year-old mother of two was killed, accidentally, as a group celebrated the new year by shooting guns into the air.

La-tiyah Hood left behind two sons, 10 siblings and her mother. More than 200 spent cartridge casings were recovered from the backyard where she was shot in the 2500 block of North Avenue.

Her tragic death, along with that of 7-year-old Brendon Mackey, killed accidentally by gunfire at a fireworks show in Brandermill on July 4, 2013, have prompted warnings against celebratory gunfire from the region's police departments ahead of every New Year's and July 4 holiday since.

"The men and women of the Richmond Police Department are asking the community to celebrate the New Year safely and responsibly," a press release from the department read. They've also taken to social media with several video pleas from community members including a doctor from the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and clergy encouraging safety this New Year's Eve. "Don’t fire guns in the air. Remember, what goes up will come down, and when a bullet comes down it could be fatal to you or to someone you love."