Richmond police warn against ringing in the New Year with celebratory gunfire after one such shooting claimed the life of 28-year-old La-tiyah S. Hood earlier this year.
Just minutes into 2020, the mother of two was shot accidentally, according to police. She'd spent the evening at a home in the 2500 block of North Avenue, where some in the group had celebrated by firing loaded weapons into the air.
At 12:13 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, police arrived after the report of a shooting. More than 200 spent cartridge casings were recovered from the backyard.
"There are a lot of ways to celebrate the New Year — this isn't one of them," said police Capt. Rick Edwards. "We would just ask that citizens, this year, think about that and understand that it is never appropriate to fire a gun to celebrate the New Year."
Hood's mother, Stephanie Brandon, of Pennsylvania, issued a statement saying she hopes to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.
"The promise of a new year changed my life forever," Brandon said in the statement released by the department. "A celebration cheated two sons from their mom, 10 siblings of their sister, four nieces of their auntie, a grieving mother of her beloved daughter. The family birthdays, holidays, family celebrations will be less our love because of another's careless mistake. This mom will miss her sons’ weddings, children born, graduations. Happy New Year 2021, please bring our family joy and peace of the thought of lessons learned from this tragedy. We love and miss you Ta Ta. Rest in Heaven."
Mateen B. Johnson, 26, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the incident and is serving six months in prison.
Hood’s is the first death involving celebratory gunfire in Richmond in years, but Brendon Mackey, a 7-year-old Chesterfield County boy was killed accidentally by gunfire at a fireworks show in Brandermill on July 4, 2013. His death has prompted similar warnings from the region's police departments ahead of every New Year's and and July 4 holiday since.
A law bearing his name was enacted in 2014 to deter people from firing guns in celebration, and to stiffen the punishment to a felony conviction for those who carelessly discharge weapons and severely hurt a bystander.
Between 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, Richmond police received 226 calls reporting random gunfire, Edwards said. He said most of those calls came from four public housing neighborhoods — Creighton, Whitcomb, Mosby and Fairfield courts — in the city's First Precinct, where he's now commander.
Edwards said extra officers would be patrolling those neighborhoods on New Year's Eve this year to crack down on the illegal practice.
"The Richmond Police Department will be out in force," he said.
Despite the number of calls the night of Hood's death, there were no other reports of injuries or structures hit by random gunfire, Richmond police said at the time. But there were five reports of cars being struck by bullets that night; four of those were within two miles of Hood’s death.
Henrico police investigated a stray round that struck through the sunroof of a ride-share car as it was being driven east on Interstate 64 just after midnight Jan. 1.
A home was apparently struck in the 2800 block of Avalon Heights Road in Chesterfield, police there said.
No one was injured in either of those incidents, those departments said.
Richmond police are asking residents to call 911 "if they have information on individuals who plan to behave in this illegal and reckless way or if they hear shots fired," the department said in a press release. "Officers will be responding to calls of random gunfire and working to identify offenders and make arrests."
