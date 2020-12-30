Richmond police warn against ringing in the New Year with celebratory gunfire after one such shooting claimed the life of 28-year-old La-tiyah S. Hood earlier this year.

Just minutes into 2020, the mother of two was shot accidentally, according to police. She'd spent the evening at a home in the 2500 block of North Avenue, where some in the group had celebrated by firing loaded weapons into the air.

At 12:13 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, police arrived after the report of a shooting. More than 200 spent cartridge casings were recovered from the backyard.

"There are a lot of ways to celebrate the New Year — this isn't one of them," said police Capt. Rick Edwards. "We would just ask that citizens, this year, think about that and understand that it is never appropriate to fire a gun to celebrate the New Year."

Hood's mother, Stephanie Brandon, of Pennsylvania, issued a statement saying she hopes to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.