Richmond police warn of suspicious suspect last seen in the Fan

A single individual has been captured on several doorbell cameras in the Fan District.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious individual recently spotted in Richmond’s Fan District.

Richmond police said Friday that doorbell cameras captured a single suspect outside several homes in the Fan. Police said they believe the suspect may be attempting to enter homes in the area.

Anyone who has information or knows the identity of this individual is encouraged to call Richmond police at (804) 646-1007 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

