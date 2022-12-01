Richmond police welcome 12 officers during ceremony

They came from Chesterfield and Chester, and as far as California and Baghdad.

And they’re all Richmond police officers now.

A ceremony was held Thursday at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for the police department’s 12 newest recruits, a group that interim Chief Rick Edwards said is one of the most diverse to graduate from the training academy.

“I think you heard some of the recruits talking about wanting to come to a police department that’s diverse and when you look at Richmond and we have that – not only as a police department but also as a city,” said Edwards.

Cheers filled the Cheek Theater stage as recruits received their awards and honor. The loudest praise seemed to come for Officer Arnold Roots II, a 25-year-old from Henrico County.

“I could hear my mom from across the stage,” Roots said. “It was really nice to hear, I had a good bit of people out in the crowd.”

Roots, a former Varina High School athlete, said applying to serve as Richmond police officer fulfills a dream since grade school.

“For me, you’re not only just serving a community, you’re serving your community,” Roots said. “That was important to me.”

New Officer Mohammed Hameed, 25, was born in Baghdad, Iraq, and became a U.S. citizen in March. He applied to join the force soon after.

“The moment I received my citizenship, not even a month later, I applied,” he said.

Growing up overseas, Hameed said, law enforcement would respond to threats made at schools he attended when he was around 9 years old. Around 2004-2005, a bomb went off in his hometown, killing several children.

“When that happens in front of you … It puts an impact on you,” he said.

Hameed and his classmates join 603 sworn Richmond police officers.

About 58% identify as white, 35% as Black, 3% as Hispanic or Latinx, and 3% as Asian American or Pacific Island heritage, according to data The Times-Dispatch obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

By comparison, Richmond's population of 226,604 is 45% white, 46% Black, 7% Hispanic or Latinx, and 2.1% Asian American or Pacific Island, U.S. census data shows.

The city's population is 47% men and 56% women, but the police force is 82% men and 18% women. The latest recruiting class has eight male and three female officers.

Richmond, like many cities, has struggled with vacancies on the force. In October, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced plans to invest in additional recruitment efforts and training to help close the gap. Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposed budget in March also included pay boosts for police.

The Richmond department is still 140 recruits short of 755 authorized positions.

Edwards said the department is focused on getting the numbers up.

“I'm telling all of my officers, all of you recruiters, we need help in this city,” he said. “But we need the right help. … If you're looking for a mission in life, if you're looking to make a difference, there's no better place than Richmond.”

The Thursday event was the 125th recruit graduation ceremony for the department and Edwards’ first as interim chief. He was appointed to the position in October after Chief Gerald Smith abruptly amid scrutiny concerning comments he made about an alleged mass shooting in July.

Asked about how his first several weeks in the job have been, Edwards said: “I thought I knew what being the chief of police might be because I've been a senior command staff member for a year-and-a-half or so, but I really didn't know what it is,” said Edwards. “It's a challenge, but it's a good challenge.”