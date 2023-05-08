Police in Richmond and York County are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Richmond woman whose body was found in Yorktown Saturday morning.

York County-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said in a video statement Saturday afternoon that a jogger had discovered the body of a woman that morning on Old Williamsburg Road in Yorktown, near the Riverwalk Townes housing development.

The woman, later identified as Tyosha Tanique Mitchell, 25, of Richmond, had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene. Police believe that she was forcibly taken from the Richmond area.

York County-Poquoson investigators were in Richmond over the weekend, working with Richmond police to notify Mitchell's next of kin and interview potential witnesses.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the York County-Poquoson Sheriff's Office at (757) 890-3621.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is made available.

