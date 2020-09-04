Richmond saw 48 protest-related fires causing $3.9 million-plus in losses during first 18 days of unrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richmond fire crews responded to 48 fires that officials believe were related to the Black Lives Matter protests during the first 18 days of the civil unrest in the city, causing at least $3.9 million in estimated losses, primarily in the Museum District and along the West Broad Street corridor, according to an internal Richmond Fire & EMS analysis of the department's responses during that period.

Eight buildings, six vehicles and 16 Dumpsters were found on fire, in addition to 18 blazes involving trash, debris and brush between May 29, when the protests first erupted, through June 15, a fire official concluded from data compiled in a spreadsheet and made available to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"That weekend [May 29-31] for most of our members was a once-in-a-career event and they met the moment," Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter said. "I am proud of each and every member that participated or supported the overall response."

Although fire crews were heavily engaged in responding to and extinguishing numerous fires, Carter said they did not divert department resources from being able to respond to other, non-protest related emergencies during that period. "We were able to prepare and adapt to the risk," he said.