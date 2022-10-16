Richmond shooting near Fairfield Court Elementary injures three men

A shooting Sunday afternoon in the 2500 block of Phaup Street wounded two men, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries, Richmond police reported.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police arrived at the scene, near Fairfield Court Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Clubs, in response to a call about a shooting at 2:08 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly afterward, another male with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital. He brought himself there.

Detectives are in the initial stages of their investigation. No further details are available.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.