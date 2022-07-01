Richmond survivor of domestic violence shares her story in hopes it will save others

After she was shot, Lakesha Woodson couldn’t move.

She couldn’t hear. Her ears were ringing from the gun that had been pointed at her head.

She didn’t know where the bullets struck her. But she thought she’d been shot.

Maybe the head, she remembers thinking, as she lay face down on the floor of a cigarette shop in Richmond’s South Side.

She thought that would be a safe place to meet him.

She thought she was safe.

Two days earlier, she’d signed a lease on a new apartment. One he didn’t know about.

They’d been evicted from an apartment they’d shared. She had stopped working — because he was not only threatening her, but her children — so bills weren’t paid.

Woodson considered it a blessing, the eviction. A way out.

"I just knew that I was safe. I thought I was safe," she said looking back.

On the floor of the convenience store, she thought of her children. She has four — three sons, ages 17, 16, and 8, and a 5-year-old daughter. All three boys were with her the day she was shot, in a car parked right in front of the door.

He spoke to them before entering the shop with the gun.

They saw everything.

"I’m praying to God. I’m praying to my momma. I’m praying to my kid’s dad. I’m praying to everyone I know who is dead to protect my kids," Woodson recalled more than two years later.

As her hearing regained clarity, she heard them, yelling curses and threats at the man who shot her. She admonished them later for being disrespectful, but in the moment, it gave her strength, she said.

Then, another shot rang out.

Silence followed, as did her panic.

“I’m praying to God to spare me. My kids need me. I can’t leave them now,” Woodson said, adding that her oldest sons had lost their dad just three months earlier. “But I did tell him that, God, if you decide to take me, just please protect my kids.”

Her prayers were answered quickly.

Her eldest son reached for her and shook her, calling out, “Mama? Mama?”

“I heard the sadness and the hurt in his voice not knowing if I’m still alive. I had to find a way to let him know I’m still OK, and that gave me the strength,” she said.

She turned her head, the only movement she’d managed since the two bullets bore through her left arm and neck, and said: “Son, I’m OK.”

***

Woodson survived. Her children survived. Many women don’t.

Every day in the U.S., more than three women are murdered by their husbands or boyfriends, according to statistics from the YWCA Richmond, which provides crisis services including a 24/7 hotline and emergency shelter for women and children experiencing violence at home.

During 2020, domestic violence increased 8.1% across the United States, according to a study conducted by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.

Shawntee Wynn, senior director of clinical services at YWCA Richmond, attributes part of that increase to the lockdown, which kept survivors and victims cooped up with their abusers without outlets like work or school where they might have otherwise sought help.

“There was really no room for survivors to figure their way out of a situation,” Wynn said.

The impact locally, at least initially, was a decrease in people contacting the crisis hotlines, Wynn added. But as the pandemic stretched on, more calls started to come and the increased need became clear.

“I think we'll be dealing with the ramifications for years to come,” Wynn said.

Hotlines across Virginia, like the one the YWCA helps run, received more than 70,000 calls in 2020, a more than 2% increase from 2019, according to an annual report compiled by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General. Violence in the home accounted for over half of violent crimes in Virginia in 2020.

***

At 4:28 p.m. on March 15, 2020, Richmond police responded to the Cigarette Outlet at 4307 Jefferson Davis Highway – it’s now a Citgo on Richmond Highway.

Three days earlier, then-Gov. Ralph Northam had declared a state of emergency, citing the highly contagious COVID virus and the next day, schools were closed.

Officers found Woodson “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to her body,” police said in a press release about the shooting.

Woodson, who was 33 at the time, 35 now, remembered first responders stepping over something as they carried her to ambulance. It was his body, she later pieced together.

“Detectives have determined Morrow and the female victim were known to each other and that he shot her during an argument,” police said. “At this time, investigators are not looking for any other suspects in this case.”

Police consider the case “exceptionally cleared” with the Morrow’s death.

Several media outlets, including the Richmond Times-Dispatch, wrote items about the shooting based on what police said. No one spoke to Woodson at the time.

That wasn’t enough for Woodson. She wanted to share her story, in hopes that it will help others.

“When it comes to domestic violence, it is not being talked about enough,” she said. "It's not normal. If y'all aren't taking this seriously, then nobody else will.

"I got to do something," she said.

That is part of what’s motivated her recovery, and to start a nonprofit organization to help women and children trying to escape similar circumstances.

“For them, to be the age they was, they shouldn't have to see their mother get shot,” Woodson said her boys. “They shouldn't have seen the guy take his own life, you know, and thought that he took their mother’s life. Shouldn't no kids have to go through that. And that's what keeps me motivated to do what I'm doing.

“My kids are not the only kids that have suffered that in Richmond,” she continued. “Thank God, I made it, but their mother’s didn't make it. They didn't make it. They died from gun and domestic violence. So that is what pushes me to get my charity to where I want us to be, so that I can be that safe haven for mothers and children. And that I'll just be there for the children whose mothers don't make. That's my mission. That's my goal.”

It’s a phrase her grandfather often repeated that has stuck with her. And it might have saved her life.

Woodson said she had an uneasy feeling when he called asking to meet her to collect his paycheck that was still being deposited into her account. She’d asked him to get a card of his own, but she arranged the meeting anyway. She refused when, once in the store, he asked her to talk around the corner of the building.

“I was shaky talking to him because I just had a bad feeling,” she said. “I’m buying time because I feel like something is off.”

There were no red flags, no warning signs before the abuse started, she said.

They were together for two years. For the first year and a half, he was “the sweetest man I ever met," she recalled. "He was perfect, like literally perfect. He opened doors, he was attentive. He was everything a female wanted in a man.”

They were engaged for a short time before the jealousy started, she said.

“It was like a switch went off,” she said snapping her fingers for emphasis. “And he just changed overnight.”

Jealousy is a common trigger, Wynn said. Often, the warning signs are subtle, and easily brushed aside, she added. “And then all of a sudden, those true colors are coming out when that comfort level is there, they feel like they have control the situation and they want to keep control of the situation.”

In domestic violence intervention circles, these tactics are referred to as a Power and Control Wheel, developed by the Domestic Abuse Intervention Project in Duluth, Minnesota.

“The wheel serves as a diagram of tactics that an abusive partner uses to keep their victims in a relationship,” according to National Domestic Violence Hotline’s description. “The inside of the wheel is made up of subtle, continual behaviors over time, while the outer ring represents physical and sexual violence. Abusive actions like those depicted in the outer ring often reinforce the regular use of other, more subtle methods found in the inner ring.”

Woodson described the abuse she suffered as emotional, rather than physical, but “it got to the point where he was pulling out weapons,” she said. She recounted two separate occasions involving a knife. In the first, he threatened her; the second came after they’d separated and he’d threatened to hurt himself.

But he'd always been scared of guns — at least that's what she thought, until he pulled that "big, rusty" gun, pointed it at her and fired.

"I'll never forget that look," she said describing his "sinister smirk."

It wasn't the first time she'd had gun a pulled on her. But the shots had never landed before.

The presence of a firearm increases the chance that a woman will be murdered by a violent partner by 500%, according to statistics provided by the YWCA.

She's spent months trying to leave. She called shelters; they were full, she said. She called the domestic violence hotline; they told her to make a safety plan.

While nearly 4,000 adults and 2,500 children received 216,725 nights of emergency or temporary shelter due to domestic violence in 2020, that was fewer people sheltered than any of the previous three years, according to the Attorney General’s report. Plus, another 405 families were turned away due to lack of space.

Woodson was one of them. She couldn't find the help she needed, so she stayed. Like a lot of women, she said, because they think it is safer.

"I stayed because I really didn’t have anywhere else to go to be honest," she said. "I had been homeless several times and I wasn’t trying to be back in that predicament."

But she saw an opening when they were evicted several weeks before she was shot.

"If we lose this house, then I can escape," she remembered telling herself. "I can lie and say I’m going to a shelter and it’s a women’s shelter with only kids, and the man can’t be there.”

"That’s exactly what I told him," she said. "I told him I can help you get into a man’s shelter. And we can meet up while the kids are at school, we can still spend time together. I’m telling him everything I can to keep him calm thinking he will see me, just to get away safely. Even though it backfired.”

Once a survivor starts planning to leave, the risk of violence increases about 75%, Wynn said. Sensing the loss of power and control, an abuser often will resort to violence to regain it.

“It’s kind of like two-edged sword,” she said. “Staying in the situation can be very dangerous, especially if things are escalating … And then when someone is trying to leave, it multiplies, like 70%, or increase 75%, in terms of being more dangerous when a person is trying to leave.”

Even then, staying away can be harder still. On average, it takes a victim seven times to leave an abuser behind for good, Wynn said.

***

Woodson was shot twice in her left arm. The bullets exited through her neck leaving her with paralysis on her left side.

Doctors at VCU Health have told her she’s lucky to be alive. X-rays showed the bullets’ path was inches away from her spine.

Woodson eventually regained some feeling in her left side, but feeling has brought chronic pain. She had to relearn to walk, and may someday be confined to a wheelchair.

“I’m not claiming that right now,” she said.

She uses a cane to get around most days. On rainy days, she’s often bedridden.

A compressive sleeve covers the lower portion of her left arm, which is hypersensitive because nerves leading there were damaged by the bullets. The scars where they entered her body are visible just above the sleeve on her upper arm.

The injuries have left her unable to work. Her disability check wasn't enough to keep her in the apartment she'd secured before she was shot, so earlier this year she moved public housing in Richmond's East End, where the family is exposed to even more gun violence, exasperating the affects of PTSD and anxiety that Woodson and her three boys were diagnosed with after the shooting. She asked not to disclose exactly where for fear of her safety.

"They hearing gunshots every day. They can't play outside without someone coming down the street shooting, and they have to run. They shouldn't have to live like that," she said. "And that right there, it causes trauma for a lot of kids that people don't know. They pretty much become accustomed to it, and they should have to become accustomed to gunshots, because it's not normal."

Before she was shot, she'd previously lived in another one of the courts, when a bullet came through her apartment window.

"My kids was so terrified, like it really bothered them," she said. When they moved out, her kids asked her: "Mom, can we please never go back to one of those again? So I tried my best to keep them away from it."

Rupa Murthy, chief advancement and advocacy officer for YWCA Richmond, said domestic violence, just like gun violence, disproportionately affects people of color and historically marginalized communities.

Black women, between the ages of 0 and 35, are nearly six times more likely than white women to be victims of gun violence, and Black and brown women are more likely to be murdered than their counterparts, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found.

“When we're talking about domestic violence, and we're talking about breaking the cycle of violence, we're also talking about breaking the cycle of racism, and we're also talking about breaking the cycle of poverty,” she said.

As part of her nonprofit, Woodson has held several community events bringing together children and adults to discuss prevention of gun and domestic violence. Last month, she held an event in Whitcomb Court for gun violence awareness week.

A bouncy castle was a hit among the kids, who also indulged in snow cones and burgers. One toddler played with a toy gun.

***

In March, two years to the day after she was shot, Woodson returned to the scene hoping to find closure.

“I cain’t talk to him,” she said in front of the store that looks nothing like the last time she saw it. “So I feel like this is my only way to try to close this chapter. Hopefully this will stop the flashbacks or stop the nightmares. Hopefully, this is a fear I can overcome.

“I’m worried that it will never go away.”

***

For more about Woodson's nonprofit, Got 2 BMC, check out her Facebook page or on Instagram .

If you or someone you know needs immediate help, text or call the regional EmpowerNet hotline at 804-612-6126.