Richmond teen identified as victim in Hopewell fatal shooting

A Richmond 16-year-old is the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting in Hopewell, police said Monday. 

Tyrae Clanton was was found dead in the 1800 block of Poplar Street. 

Officers arrived just before 3 p.m. and discovered Clanton laying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities released the identity Monday. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

