 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond woman, 68, dies after Interstate 64 crash near Short Pump
0 comments
breaking

Richmond woman, 68, dies after Interstate 64 crash near Short Pump

  • 0
042021- VSP - Henrico County_LI.jpg
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

State police are investigating an Interstate 64 crash near Short Pump that fatally injured a Richmond woman.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening near I-64's 179 mile marker, just west of Gaskins Road, in western Henrico County. According to Virginia State Police's preliminary investigation, the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado was merging onto eastbound I-64 from Broad Street when it struck a white Ford E450 bus.

The bus ran off the road to the right, and the Silverado then struck a tractor-trailer in the center lane and overturned, state police said.

The bus had one passenger, 68-year-old Doris W. Hughes of Richmond. She suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Silverado, whom police identified only as a 51-year-old man, and the driver of the bus, a 53-year-old Richmond woman, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with pictures or video of the crash is encouraged to send an email with them to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Great Minds, a nonprofit education firm, installs museum quality T-Rex in its new headquarters in Richmond

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News