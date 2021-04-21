Richmond woman, 68, dies after Interstate 64 crash near Short Pump

State police are investigating an Interstate 64 crash near Short Pump that fatally injured a Richmond woman.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening near I-64's 179 mile marker, just west of Gaskins Road, in western Henrico County. According to Virginia State Police's preliminary investigation, the driver of a black Chevrolet Silverado was merging onto eastbound I-64 from Broad Street when it struck a white Ford E450 bus.

The bus ran off the road to the right, and the Silverado then struck a tractor-trailer in the center lane and overturned, state police said.

The bus had one passenger, 68-year-old Doris W. Hughes of Richmond. She suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Silverado, whom police identified only as a 51-year-old man, and the driver of the bus, a 53-year-old Richmond woman, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with pictures or video of the crash is encouraged to send an email with them to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.