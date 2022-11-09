 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond woman, 88, killed in dog attack

Chris Coates, executive editor of The Times-Dispatch, and politics columnist Jeff Schapiro discuss the outcome of Tuesday's election. 

Police have released the name of the woman fatally mauled by a dog Monday morning, Richmond police said. 

Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond, was attacked in the 1500 block of Alaska Drive. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. and found Brooks with life-threatening injuries, police said. She died at a local hospital.

The dog was surrendered to Richmond Animal Care and Control and euthanized. The agency is working with police, which will consult with prosecutors about possible charges. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 646-6670 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

