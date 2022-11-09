Richmond woman, 88, killed in dog attack

Police have released the name of the woman fatally mauled by a dog Monday morning, Richmond police said.

Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond, was attacked in the 1500 block of Alaska Drive. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. and found Brooks with life-threatening injuries, police said. She died at a local hospital.

The dog was surrendered to Richmond Animal Care and Control and euthanized. The agency is working with police, which will consult with prosecutors about possible charges. The investigation is ongoing.