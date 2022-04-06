Richmond woman arrested in December slaying in South Side

Richmond police detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested a suspect in the December homicide of Raul Morales on Clarkson Road.

Shaliyah Branch-Dixon, 24, of Richmond, was arrested Tuesday without incident and is charged with murder.

On Dec. 6, officers responded to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road in South Richmond for a report of a person down. Officers arrived and located Morales, down and unresponsive with injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Lt. Lisa Watson at (804) 646-6925 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.