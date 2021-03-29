Richmond woman fatally injured after colliding with GRTC bus

A Richmond woman was fatally injured Saturday night when the vehicle she was driving struck the rear of a stopped GRTC bus, police said.

The victim, identified as Angela Gates, 35, of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, died after being transported to a local hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Richmond police said they were called about 8:23 p.m. to the 200 block of East Belt Boulevard for a report of a vehicle striking the rear of a GRTC bus.

Upon investigation, police determined that that a sedan driven by Gates was traveling north on East Belt Boulevard when it struck the bus, causing damage to both vehicles and injury to Gates, who was the sole occupant of the car. The bus driver, who also was the sole occupant, was not injured, police said.

The department's traffic crash team has determined that speed was a factor in the collision. The wreck remains under investigation.