Richmond woman injured in confrontation with police at Family Dollar files formal complaint against officer with Internal Affairs

Surrounded by supporters on Wednesday, Alecia Nelson stood quietly in tears just before she walked inside the Richmond Police Department’s Third Precinct and filed a formal complaint against an officer who confronted her Monday at a Family Dollar store in South Side.

Joshua Carter, who recorded video of Monday's tumultuous encounter between Nelson and officer Graham Lang, also filed a complaint against Lang with Richmond Internal Affairs investigators on Wednesday, alleging assault and excessive force. But when Carter tried later to swear out a criminal assault charge against Lang, he said a magistrate declined to issue the warrant and told Carter he was going to wait until he hears from Internal Affairs.

Nelson, an assistant teacher at Westover Hills Elementary, was injured during Monday's incident at Family Dollar on Westover Hills Boulevard. Lang, a veteran officer of 21 years, confronted her after the store's management reported that a customer was suspected of shoplifting.

Nelson was not charged with theft, but she faces a felony charge of assaulting Lang. She made her first court appearance earlier on Wednesday morning.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police department said Lang "attempted to conduct a lawful detention of Ms. Nelson by giving verbal commands regarding the need to detain her for further investigation. The suspect refused to cooperate with the officer’s lawful command, to which she verbally and physically resisted."

"In response to her noncompliance and physical resistance," the statement continues, "the officer used force to gain compliance and that force is presently being investigated to include video footage that precedes the video being circulated on social media."

The statement says Lang called for backup to help him take Nelson into custody. It also says that Lang is cooperating with the internal investigation and remains on duty.

In Carter's video of the incident, the white officer is leaning over Nelson, who is Black, on the floor of Family Dollar as she screams and says she can't breathe and asks bystanders to call 911 for help. Carter said the officer shoved another woman who had been holding Nelson's purse for her while she was on the ground, and he also said the officer pushed Carter while he was recording video after repeatedly telling Carter to back up.

Carter, 28, of South Richmond, said the officer knocked Nelson into a "makeshift wall" and pushed her through a shelf of candy. At some point, Carter said, the officer hit his head on a gumball machine and was bleeding. Nelson suffered heavy bruising during the encounter and said she had pain in her chest and head.

"The flashbacks I was having was straight George Floyd," Taylor said Wednesday, referring to the man who was killed in Minneapolis when a police officer knelt on his neck in 2020.

The incident at Family Dollar was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

A criminal complaint filed in Richmond Circuit Court alleges that Nelson struck Lang and scratched his neck and face after Lang tried to detain her while investigating a possible larceny. It also says she initially pulled away from Lang when he tried to grab her by the arm.

"That's a lie," Nelson said when a reporter read her the criminal complaint. "I did not strike him at all."

She said she doesn't remember scratching him but that, if she did, it was because he was grabbing her and she had to protect herself. She said she pulled away because Lang tried to grab her when she had done nothing wrong and was trying to leave the store. She said she had stopped by Family Dollar to buy snacks for her daughter's third-grade class at Westover Hills Elementary.

Nelson, 33, appeared in Richmond General District Court on Wednesday before Judge Tracy Thorne-Begland for her initial hearing. The judge appointed her an attorney, Morgan Faulkner of the Richmond Public Defender's Office, and set a preliminary hearing date for April 8.

She was accompanied in court by her boyfriend, Verdre Turner. After the hearing, they met Carter at RPD's Second Precinct on East Belt Boulevard, about a mile and a half from the Family Dollar. When Nelson and Carter tried to file complaints and press charges against Lang, they were told to go to Third Precinct on South Meadow Street.

Supporters from a local Black Panthers group and the Black Power Movement were waiting for Nelson and Carter at Third Precinct. Richmond police Capt. Faith Flippo, accompanied by about five other officers, came to speak to the group of a dozen people and told them that Internal Affairs officers were on their way and that they could hear Nelson's and Carter's complaints and concerns.

When someone asked Flippo if she has seen the video, she said she has viewed it.

One of the supporters, Pops Holmes, asked Flippo: "For an alleged shoplifting, which she wasn't even charged for, did it really warrant that mount of violence?"

"You've got this great big dude tackling and slamming and twisting her arm — he was so aggressive that he injured himself," Holmes told Flippo. "That blood on his forehead, he did that."

"I'm not going to make a comment on it," Flippo said. "We've had grown men who are 6-foot-5, 200 pounds wrestling with a female that's 100 pounds, and it's been a fight for their life."

"I can understand if it was a violent situation — we're literally talking about shoplifting," countered Holmes, adding that Nelson purchased the merchandise and did not steal anything.

Nelson, who is a regular customer at the Family Dollar, said it was the second time the same manager at the store has accused her of shoplifting. The other time, two or three months ago, he asked her to show him the inside of her purse, she said. When he saw there was no merchandise inside it, he apologized, she said.

Messages left for the manager seeking comment have gone unanswered.