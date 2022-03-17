Richmond woman says she has acute concussion and is on unpaid leave from her job after encounter with policeman at Family Dollar

A Richmond woman injured in an encounter with a police officer at a Family Dollar says she has been diagnosed with an acute concussion and has been banned from the school where she works.

Alecia Nelson, 33, stopped by Family Dollar on Westover Hills Boulevard, just south of Forest Hill Avenue, on March 7 to pick up some Goldfish and other snacks for her daughter's third-grade class at nearby Westover Hills Elementary School.

After a store manager alerted police that Nelson was suspected of shoplifting, a Richmond officer tried to detain her and a struggle ensued that was captured on video by another customer. The footage shows Nelson on the floor, screaming and saying she could not breathe as the officer leans over her back and tries to cuff both hands.

She was charged with felony assault of a police officer, but was not charged with any theft.

After her arrest, Nelson said the authorities took her to Retreat Doctors' Hospital for treatment before taking her to jail.

Four days after the incident, on Friday of last week, Nelson went to St. Mary's Hospital because she was experiencing severe headaches, chest pains and back injuries, she said in an interview Wednesday on a conference call with her attorney present.

She said doctors diagnosed her with an acute concussion and post-concussion syndrome.

Nelson, an assistant teacher at Westover Hills Elementary, said she also has received a letter from Richmond Public Schools informing her that, because of the charge she faces, she was being placed on administrative leave without pay. She said she also is banned from entering the school, though she is still allowed on the property outside the building.

"I am very disturbed about that," she said, noting that her daughter attends the school.

An RPS spokeswoman declined to comment on Nelson's status.

Nelson and Joshua Carter, the man who recorded video of the incident at Family Dollar, both have brought complaints about the officer, Graham Lang, to the Richmond Police Department's Internal Affairs investigators, alleging assault and excessive force.

RPD said Lang remained on full active duty and was cooperating with the Internal Affairs investigation.

The department declined to comment on what injuries the officer sustained, citing the ongoing investigation. In Carter's cellphone video, Lang can be seen with an apparent head wound. Carter said the officer hit his head on a gumball machine at some point during the struggle.

Police officials also declined to release all video footage of the incident, including body camera footage. Nelson's attorney, David Whaley, has filed a motion for discovery to get all video footage in the case.

Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin said Wednesday that her office was awaiting the Internal Affairs investigative report.

"I will review it so that it can inform my decision," McEachin said. "If there is evidence to substantiate assault charges by anyone against anyone, my office would consider them."

She added: "Any video that is out there, I will look at."

The video posted by Carter on social media shows parts of the struggle, but not the start of it.

Carter said Nelson tried to walk past the officer after paying for her items at the cashier's counter, and that the officer grabbed her arm and bent her wrist behind her.

Carter also said the officer shoved another woman who had been holding Nelson’s purse for her while she was on the ground, and that the officer pushed Carter while he was recording video after repeatedly telling Carter to back up.

Carter tried to swear out a criminal assault charge against Lang, but a magistrate declined to issue the warrant and told Carter he was going to wait to hear from Internal Affairs, Carter said.

Police have said that Lang tried to make a lawful detention of Nelson by giving verbal commands and that "she verbally and physically resisted."

A criminal complaint filed in Richmond General District Court alleges that Nelson struck Lang and scratched his neck and face after Lang tried to detain her while investigating a possible larceny. It also says she initially pulled away from Lang when he tried to grab her by the arm.

Nelson said she did not strike the officer and doesn't remember scratching him. If she did scratch him, she said it was because he was grabbing her and she had to protect herself.

Nelson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 8 in General District Court.