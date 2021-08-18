Richmond's Civilian Review Board task force to recommend new city office, not just board

A task force created to establish an oversight body for the Richmond Police Department is set to recommend a new - and independent city office - not just a civilian review board.
The new office or department would not only investigate complaints about police misconduct, but discipline officers, review policies, and audit data, according to the recommendations.
The task force is not slated to send its final report to the City Council until the end of the month, but it presented an abbreviated version of its recommendations at a town hall on Tuesday.
"We're talking about a larger office," Eli Coston, who co-chairs the task force, said at Tuesday's meeting at Diversity Richmond. "Yes, there would be Civilian Review Board members that sit on that body. But there would also be city employees that are part of that larger office. So an executive director, for example; people who actually perform the audits of police data; employees who are policy people to work on policy changes and recommendations."
The task force - which started with nine volunteers, but its numbers have dwindled as one person resigned and another has only attended a couple of meetings - has held several public input sessions, both in person and virtually, and weekly meetings since March to gather feedback from the community about what the oversight body should ultimately look like and how it should operate. They surveyed more than 900 people, who live or work in the city, canvassed neighborhoods, met with city leaders, rode along with police officers, and researched best practices from oversight bodies across the country.
All leading to the final report, which will go to the City Council on Aug. 31, and a presentation on Sept. 13. Then, its up to city council to take up the recommendations or not.
The broad recommendations proposed Tuesday would create a city office that:
- Independently receives and investigates all complaints against police, with the power to subpoena witnesses
- Makes binding disciplinary decisions
- Reviews police policies and makes policy recommendations
- Audits police data and makes public reports
- Reviews the police department's budget and makes budgetary recommendations
"Many of us are coming from the position that this actually has the potential to be something transformative, and a model for other cities," Coston said.
One of the biggest questions they still have to answer is: what to name it? Popular suggestions among those who attended Tuesday's meeting were: Community Oversight of Law Enforcement and Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA, for short.
The group expects a quick response from the council, or none at all, Coston said Tuesday. At a meeting last week, one task force member, Sylvia Wood said she feared interest was waning the further they get from last summer's turmoil, which spurred calls for change, especially in policing.
Responses to a survey they conducted were not overwhelming, either, surprising many on the task force. Of the 925 responses, only 54% of survey takers said independent oversight of police was needed, while 31% said it wasn't. Another 15% were undecided, neutral or had no opinion. But survey takers also said that the department "has demonstrated systemic issues with treating citizens consistently and fairly" and that the current complaint process "lacks transparency."
Jewel Gatling, who chairs the task force's public outreach committee, said their work would not stop after the report to city council, and the public's support would be needed to see that the recommendations are implemented.
The task force continues to meet every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to finalize the report, which will provide a more thorough justification for the recommendations.
