Richmond's Civilian Review Board task force to recommend new city office, not just board

A task force created to establish an oversight body for the Richmond Police Department is set to recommend a new - and independent city office - not just a civilian review board.

The new office or department would not only investigate complaints about police misconduct, but discipline officers, review policies, and audit data, according to the recommendations.

The task force is not slated to send its final report to the City Council until the end of the month, but it presented an abbreviated version of its recommendations at a town hall on Tuesday.

"We're talking about a larger office," Eli Coston, who co-chairs the task force, said at Tuesday's meeting at Diversity Richmond. "Yes, there would be Civilian Review Board members that sit on that body. But there would also be city employees that are part of that larger office. So an executive director, for example; people who actually perform the audits of police data; employees who are policy people to work on policy changes and recommendations."