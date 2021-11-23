Richmond's former interim police chief, who led RPD for 11 days during protests, sues city over his firing

William "Jody" Blackwell, who temporarily took the helm of the Richmond Police Department at the height of civil unrest in the summer of 2020, is suing the city for wrongful termination and breach of contract.

Blackwell was installed as interim police chief on June 16, 2020 and only served in that capacity for 11 days, during which time "he refused an order of Mayor [Levar] Stoney that Blackwell have his officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Richmond's city-owned Confederate monuments," according to the lawsuit he filed earlier this year, alleging that is why he was then fired from the department in February 2021.

A spokesman for Stoney's office declined to comment saying "the city does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation." But in response to Blackwell's complaint, the city's attorneys said the city cannot be sued under sovereign immunity.

Blackwell is asking for $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages, according to the civil suit. It also states that he "is entitled to reinstatement to his former position, back pay, front pay and his full pension benefit without forfeiture."

On Monday, the case was continued generally, which means a new hearing date has not be set.