Richmond's incumbent sheriff faces opposition from perennial candidate

Richmond Sheriff Antionette V. Irving had all but secured another four years in the role when she defeated a challenger in the Democratic primary earlier this year.
But a late entry into the race, running as an independent, Mike Dickinson is hoping to play spoiler. Though it seems unlikely, as Irving has a leg up running not only with the democrat's nod, but as the incumbent.
A perennial candidate for public office, Dickinson has run unsuccessfully for City Council, Congress and most recently, in June, lost the Republican primary to Mark Early Jr. for a seat in the House of Delegates representing District 68. In that race, he received less that 10% of the votes cast.
Irving is seeking her second term in office and brings to the position more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, something her opponent is lacking, she pointed out in an email. Before she first took office in 2018, she had retired from the Henrico County Sheriff's Office, where she was the first woman promoted to the rank of major.
Irving said she hopes to carry on with several initiatives she'd implemented at the jail including vocational programs for the inmates and workforce development for deputies.
"Staff retention continues to be a challenge through retirement, civil unrest, criminal justice reform, public mistrust, training and the need for competitive pay," Irving said in an email.
Irving said during her first four years in office, they've received $4 million in federal, state, and private grants to introduce new re-entry programs, add training and recruitment initiatives, increase neighborhood outreach efforts, and purchase safety equipment.
Her opponent, Dickinson said he'd hire someone else to run the day-to-day operations of the jail.
Meanwhile, Dickinson plans to focus his attention to restoring "law and order," which he said the city lacks, especially after last summer's civil unrest. His platform appears to be a referendum on Mayor Levar Stoney and the city's response to the protests.
"I see my role as sheriff as being the CEO of criminal justice in the city of Richmond and using that role to push back against the mayor," Dickinson said.
Dickinson wants to deputize residents to clean up their neighborhoods and "take care of criminals", he said in a recent interview. He didn't elaborate on what sort of powers or training the group would have, but said he'd welcome anyone, especially those with firearms training. The Richmond Rangers, he said he'd call them.
"It's not just for defending Monument Avenue or places like that," Dickinson said. "It's, you know, you have a community where there's a drug dealer and the community can't get him out because he's persistent. My group will come in, the Richmond Rangers will basically, you know, harass this guy out of your community to make your community a better place."
Dickinson is at the center of two ongoing investigations. Virginia State Police said they were still investigating a complaint from the chairman of Richmond's Republican party that the some of the signatures Dickinson used get on the ballot as an independent were collected under false pretenses.
He is also facing four misdemeanor charges, including the abandonment and inadequate care of animals, for leaving his three cats unattended while in Texas for several days in July.
Also on the ballot in Richmond are two vying for the constitutional office of Treasurer. Shirley Harvey is challenging incumbent treasure Nichole Richardson Armstead for the role.
Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette W. McEachin is running unopposed.
For more information about the candidates for sheriff, visit the following webpages: for Irving, www.irvingforsheriff.com and for Dickinson, https://www.facebook.com/TheRealMikeDickinson.
