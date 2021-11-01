Richmond's incumbent sheriff faces opposition from perennial candidate

Irving said during her first four years in office, they've received $4 million in federal, state, and private grants to introduce new re-entry programs, add training and recruitment initiatives, increase neighborhood outreach efforts, and purchase safety equipment.

Her opponent, Dickinson said he'd hire someone else to run the day-to-day operations of the jail.

Meanwhile, Dickinson plans to focus his attention to restoring "law and order," which he said the city lacks, especially after last summer's civil unrest. His platform appears to be a referendum on Mayor Levar Stoney and the city's response to the protests.

"I see my role as sheriff as being the CEO of criminal justice in the city of Richmond and using that role to push back against the mayor," Dickinson said.

Dickinson wants to deputize residents to clean up their neighborhoods and "take care of criminals", he said in a recent interview. He didn't elaborate on what sort of powers or training the group would have, but said he'd welcome anyone, especially those with firearms training. The Richmond Rangers, he said he'd call them.