Richmond's new community safety coordinator trying to make city safe for all kids

There were times growing up when Richmond native Samuel Brown Sr. and his brothers couldn’t play outside.

Despite that, Browns’ mother, known as Sister Wanda, made sure her boys were active inside and outside of the neighborhoods they lived, from Fulton to the East End's public housing, and even a short stint in Petersburg. In an "old, beat up Malibu Classic" station wagon, Brown said, his mother would take them and other kids she'd pick up at Fairfield or Creighton courts to play in a Henrico park, or to ride the trolley or river boats downtown.

"I was able to leave where I was and go across town, and always be engaging the community outside of the one I lived in that had the violence, that had the guns, the drugs, the prostitution, so I never really settled on that being in my environment," said Brown, now 37 and living in eastern Henrico. "So there was always just this sense of the world outside of what I saw on a regular basis, and my mom had everything to do with that."

This was back in the ‘90s when Richmond was considered the country’s “murder capital” with triple-digit killings annually. But after years of decreases in crime, murders in the city have again begun to climb — last year, Richmond police reported 90 homicides, the highest annual count since 2004 — leading city officials to try a new approach to addressing gun violence. More than 85% of those homicides were committed with a gun, police records show.

In February, Mayor Levar Stoney introduced Brown during a speech that laid out several initiatives of the city's Gun Violence Prevention Framework. Brown was hired as the city’s first community safety coordinator to oversee the comprehensive effort that brings together city resources and community-based programs to target the city’s most at-risk youth, their families and communities, as well as some of the root causes of crime. It involves Richmond police, VCU Health Richmond City Health District, Richmond City Schools and dozens of non-profits and grassroots organizations.

The position was originally recommended by a task force Stoney formed in 2020 to “reimagine” public safety and serves as the primary point person in the city administration for issues involving gun violence.

One of his top priorities is prevention, which Brown said means providing young people positive development opportunities, like he had as a child.

“I’d learned how to swim in the Calhoun Center,” Brown said of the long-empty pool in Gilpin Court. It’s been closed since 2013, and repairs, which started last year, are on hold as Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority attempts to transfer the building to the city.

It's historic disinvestment like this, as well as tough-on-crime policies, that Brown points to as some of the reasons why communities like those where he grew up are seeing higher rates of violence.

In the '90s, he said: "We sent a lot of Black and brown men to prison, and we disrupted a lot of families because of that. And here we are in 2022. So did it work?"

"These children that are young people in our community now are the ones who watched their parents be hauled off to prison. They watched their mothers' benefits and access reduced over the course of time," he continued. "We were now seeing the ramifications of the reduction in positive development, the reduction in positive male role models in the home, and in the communities. We're seeing the lasting effects of poverty, communities being controlled to poverty, and then watching what happens when they're children try to make what they can with their environment."

One of his first initiatives has been a youth gang and gun violence community assessment, where he and other community ambassadors sat down with young people to ask what they thought was causing the violence, and what could curtail it. Over half of those surveyed said they'd like help finding gainful employment, Brown said. The other half said activities like sports, clubs and other diversions.

"Kids need access to positive stuff, so they won't do negative stuff," he put it simply.

The city is also working alongside a local nonprofit, NextUp RVA, which operates after-school programming for Richmond Public Schools students, and will distribute $1 million in grants to community-led programs focused on parenting support, mental health services, tutoring, mentorships and after-school programs.

"Those grassroots organizations are the key," he said. "We're definitely getting behind those folks to beef up prevention and ensure that our young people, and their families, have access to positive youth development, as well as caregiver support. Where you know, mom and grandma and auntie or whoever's the primary guardian for these young people, they're also being assisted."

Before taking this new role, he'd done similar work before. At Peter Paul Development Center, he was a workforce barrier navigator helping young people find work; and at Virginia Commonwealth University, he helped coordinate "engagement opportunities in challenged communities to develop awareness of social, political, and environmental issues," his resume shows.

Reggie Gordon, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for human services, said Brown is already "part of the fabric of Richmond" having grown up here. He played football at Huguenot High School and Virginia State University. He's also a musician playing the guitar in several bands that are fixtures at the 2nd Street Festival.

"Which makes him a credible messenger instantly," Gordon said. "Because people know his heart and his passion and his authenticity. And so they give him access to conversations that some of us might not have, or rarely have access to the same level of candor."

Tyrone Nelson, pastor of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church where Brown's youngest child just had a dedication service, and a Henrico County supervisor, said Brown "has a gift of dealing with people."

"He has the ability to work well with adults in the office, and go out on the streets and connect with young people too," Nelson said. "He has the ability to make things happen."

It's too early to say whether his role is having the desired effect in reducing gun violence.

As of June 5, Richmond police report there have been 27 homicides so far this year; two more than this time last year. A fatal shooting claimed the life of a 37-year-old man in Gilpin Court, the day before Brown held a cook out there on Wednesday to mark the culmination of the youth gang and gun violence community assessment.

"I liken it unto a farmer: planting seeds, cultivating those seeds, and then watching those seeds sprouting," Brown said.

With three kids of his own, Brown is working to ensure they, and every child in Richmond, are safe wherever they play, like his mother before him.

"I wanted to make sure whatever I did, I was doing something to leave a legacy for my kids," Brown recently told a reporter while his son played in Chimborazo Playground. "That they and their friends can point to something and say, 'Hey, you know, his dad made sure that we could play."

"Because there were some days I couldn't," he added during the interview, often punctuated by shouts of encouragement when the 6-year-old came against a daunting climb on the play structure and interjections from the boy to ensure Brown wasn't drinking his milkshake while he was otherwise occupied.