Richmond's police oversight board would be among nation's most wide-ranging if funding approved

The task force that is creating a new civilian oversight board for the Richmond Police Department is asking the City Council for $604,050 for the first half of next year, an amount that would allow it to be one of the most wide-ranging in the country.

Its members unanimously approved the spending plan Tuesday night. The proposal accounts for only an initial six months of funding to allow time to hire the staff needed to run what essentially will become a new city office.

The task force is a precursor to a Civilian Review Board, a community panel authorized to investigate allegations of police misconduct. The task force is charged with recommending who should serve on that board, how it should function and how much it should cost. The question of cost is the group's first priority as the City Council votes to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget next month.

The proposed figure - which would amount to $1.2 million annually - would make it one of the most expensive civilian review boards in the country, but also one of the most effective, said Eli Coston, who co-chairs the task force and researched and compiled the budget proposal based on best practices and recommendations from other boards.