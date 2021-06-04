Richmond's sheriff faces challenger in Democratic primary on Tuesday

Irving said that over the past four years, her office has focused on the health and well being of inmates, including getting new providers for food and medical care. She said the office also secured more than $3.5 million in grant funding to prepare programming for rehabilitation services for offenders.

But Burnett criticized Irving, saying her office has lost control of the facility. "That's what we're having a major issue with right now is the lack of control. It's lost," he said.

Under Irving, the current office has run millions of dollars over budget and is short staffed with more than 100 vacancies, making it an unsafe for deputies and inmates, he said. Assaults are up and morale is low, Burnett said, adding that he hears from deputies he used to work with and others who have left since Irving took over.

Burnett said he'd make transparency a priority by creating a civilian review board and an office of inmate advocacy, and equip all deputies with body worn cameras.

In response to Burnett's criticism, Irving said the challenges her agency faces are the same ones faced in other correctional facilities.