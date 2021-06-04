Richmond's sheriff faces challenger in Democratic primary on Tuesday

Richmond Sheriff Antionette V. Irving faces challenger William Burnett, who ran the day-to-day operations at the jail under Irving's predecessor, in the Democratic primary on Tuesday.
With no Republicans running, whoever wins the Democratic nomination will likely win the general election in November and be installed as sheriff in January. The constitutional office oversees the Richmond City Justice Center, security at the city's courthouses, and civil processing, including evictions and subpoenas.
"Sheriffs can do so much more," said Burnett, the 53-year-old challenger.
A former Richmond police officer-turned-deputy, Burnett spoke Thursday about the dozens of ideas for programs he wants to put in place if he's elected. The programs would benefit those both inside and outside the jail, Burnett said. On his website, Burnett promotes proactive engagement with young people "to prevent them from ever becoming a resident of the Justice Center."
"I'm going to offer opportunities to those who have had a past, but want to bounce back from a bad situation," Burnett said, adding that he'd hire those in the program he's already named "Bounce Back" to be part of his Community Relations unit. "They're going to show other people that if you do right, and get your life back on track, there is opportunity for everybody."
The incumbent Irving, 56, said she already is focused on teaching inmates skills to help them build careers after they are released. "Our vocational program and educational program have given people more hope," Irving said. "They've given them pride in themselves to know that they know that they can provide for their family members and make a better choice."
We're trying to "ensure that our residents, inmates and clients are able to go back into the community and be successful, be productive parts of what goes on in our community as well as in our city," Irving said. "We want to make sure they're career ready, work ready, home ready and community ready, and family ready."
Burnett added that he wants to partner with businesses, providing them a workforce, if they're willing to give those in or leaving the jail a chance.
"If I, as the sheriff, can hire a person with a past and give them an opportunity, why can't you, as a business in the community."
He also called for the return of the father-daughter dances that occurred under Irving's predecessor, C.T. Woody Jr., under whom Burnett was second in command.
"It kept that relationship, that bond with family," said Burnett, who has a 14-year-old daughter. He added the dance fits with his campaign slogan: building a better family. "That's key to getting these guys to stay on the right track."
Burnett said he wants to turn the jail "from being a warehouse of humans and make it a resource to the city of Richmond."
The sheriff said the jail has educational, vocational and substance-use recovery programming. The vocational programs include training in cosmetology, barbering, carpentry, electrical work, HVAC and forklift driving. "When they get out they can get a real job and get a career and become an entrepreneur," she said.
Irving said that over the past four years, her office has focused on the health and well being of inmates, including getting new providers for food and medical care. She said the office also secured more than $3.5 million in grant funding to prepare programming for rehabilitation services for offenders.
But Burnett criticized Irving, saying her office has lost control of the facility. "That's what we're having a major issue with right now is the lack of control. It's lost," he said.
Under Irving, the current office has run millions of dollars over budget and is short staffed with more than 100 vacancies, making it an unsafe for deputies and inmates, he said. Assaults are up and morale is low, Burnett said, adding that he hears from deputies he used to work with and others who have left since Irving took over.
Burnett said he'd make transparency a priority by creating a civilian review board and an office of inmate advocacy, and equip all deputies with body worn cameras.
In response to Burnett's criticism, Irving said the challenges her agency faces are the same ones faced in other correctional facilities.
"We have control of the facility — as much control as any other facility that does corrections that houses individuals," Irving said. "We know that we have a population of 760 inmates and over 300 of those inmates are violent offenders and some of them are waiting to go to the Department of Corrections and some of them have not gone to trial yet."
In 2020, there were seven assaults by inmates on staff that resulted in criminal charges, Irving said. According to incident and disciplinary reports released by Irving's office, last year there were 16 assaults by inmates on staff, five assaults by inmates on contract employees and 86 inmate-on-inmate assaults.
Irving said that the department's overtime budget "will be a concern as long as I'm here probably."
"I'd rather pay it in overtime than pay it in lawsuits, because if you're not able to observe and monitor the activities of the individuals who are in the facility, then other types of things are going to happen," she said.
Irving's office said Friday that it has exceeded its overtime budget by more than $1 million, but officials did not immediately say in which budget cycle they meant. "We don't go over budget in anything other than overtime," Irving said.
An audit released in February 2020 found that overtime pay skyrocketed 333%, resulting in a $2.8 million budget overrun during the previous fiscal year. The auditors found that overtime payments had risen sharply under Irving, who took over the Richmond City Justice Center and its budget in 2018, despite a declining inmate population.
As for the turnover issue, Irving said her department has 481 total employees, 385 of whom are sworn deputies, and that the agency has about 110 total vacancies. The department's turnover rate is 11%, which she noted is lower than a 35% turnover rate for jail deputies statewide, as reported by the Virginia Sheriffs' Association. The turnover rate in 2020 for the Richmond Sheriff's Office was 22%.
"We are just like every other law enforcement and emergency services group right now — we're having issues with vacancies due to the unrest, due to retirements, due to COVID," Irving said. "So we have a lot of different reasons why we're having challenges right now."
"Money equals morale," Irving said, adding that employees will soon be getting raises. "Money is one of the biggest motivators for people to do their job especially when they're challenged. Our staff's working really hard. They are getting tired and that can be one of the facets of morale."
"Our morale is pretty good considering all that they've had to go through in the last 14 months," she said.
Irving is a native of Richmond and before becoming Richmond's sheriff, had retired after a career at the Henrico County Sheriff's Office, where she was the first woman to be promoted to major.
Burnett began his career at the Richmond Police Department in 1993. Before that he served in the U.S. Army, including a year in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War.
In 2002, Burnett was among nine police officers who went to arrest Verlon M. Johnson at Johnson's home when Detective David D. Melvin shot and killed the man. Burnett did not fire his weapon during the incident, and added in a phone call Friday, that he's never fired his service weapon while on duty, though he'd been shot at many times.
Melvin was tried and ultimately acquitted after two earlier mistrials. Burnett testified in each trial that Johnson, who was unarmed, appeared to be pulling up his pants when he was shot in the heart, though Melvin said he thought Johnson was reaching into his pocket for a weapon.
"I was testifying to the truth," Burnett said when asked about the shooting. "It wasn't that I was testifying against the officer. I was just telling the truth."
Burnett was standing directly behind Johnson when Melvin fired and said in court that he could feel the bullet's impact.
Three years later, Johnson's widow sought damages from the city, naming Melvin and Burnett, in a unlawful death suit. A judge quickly dismissed the claim against Burnett.
In 2006, Burnett left RPD to join Woody, a former Richmond homicide detective, at the Sheriff's Office, where he worked for the next 12 years until Irving's election.
Burnett started his bid to become the next sheriff of Richmond almost 3 1/2 years ago. He had supported Woody when he lost re-election to Irving. Soon after that, Burnett held his first campaign event at his home in the Forest Hill area.
Burnett said he pays little attention to endorsements, but the one he's most proud of is from a former inmate, who thanked him for adding a beauty salon for the women inmates. The men had a barber shop, but the women had nothing, Burnett said, so he made it happen.
"It gave them something to do rather than just sit around," he said. "And added to their self-confidence."
