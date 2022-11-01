Richmond's top cops: Here today. Gone tomorrow

Once upon a time, Richmond’s police chiefs came up through the ranks, and stuck around awhile – the last, Frank Duling, began a 21-year run as chief in 1967 after a start walking a beat in The Fan in 1944 and later leading gambling room raids through upper story windows with the help of a cherry picker.

But with one exception, for more than two decades, Richmond’s police chiefs have come from elsewhere. And none lasted in the job anywhere near as long Duling.

All, however, faced more or less tough criticism, and not uncommonly grumbling from the rank and file.

Chief Gerald Smith resigned last week, saying “I have had my challenges and made some mistakes,” but giving no reason for his decision. Now, interim chief Rick Edwards, a career RPD officer, will be the city’s fifth top cop since 2018.

It’s a tough gig.

Mayor Levar Stoney cut short the city’s usual vetting procedure to bring Smith in from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in North Carolina in June 2020 when long-serving RPD officer, William "Jody" Blackwell, asked to be relieved of his assignment as interim chief after just 11 days on the job.

Blackwell had stepped in when Stoney asked for and got the resignation of William Smith, the one chief to come up through the RPD since Duling.

That came three days after a Richmond police officer drove an SUV through protesters at the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, and two weeks after Richmond police fired tear gas into a crowd of peaceful protesters at the Lee monument without warning.

That gassing prompted one protester, Mera Carle, to say “Chief [William] Smith and the Richmond police have proven that they are the rule, not the exception, to this country's crisis of police brutality."

Gerald Smith got his share of criticism, too – though his resignation took longer. Nobody is saying if he was asked to leave.

The Richmond Coalition of Police called for his resignation last December, as the city headed toward a 17-year high in homicides, after a survey of its members gave Smith a vote of no confidence.

Questions about Smith’s leadership grew more intense when his claim that police had broken up a plot to kill countless people at Richmond's July Fourth fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell amphitheater in Byrd Park turned out to be based on false information and the chief’s insistence that his "experience" was part of how he reached that conclusion.

“In the interactions that I had with him the words that he would use did not really backed up the promises he would make,” said Angela Fontaine, former co-chair of Richmond’s Civilian Review Board task force.

Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who had also called for Smith to leave, said he was not listening to community concerns, to council members or to police officers.

It is a familiar tune.

Here’s a look:

Gerald Smith

Served: June 2020-October 2022

Where from: He was deputy police chief in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

What happened: As angry protests at Richmond’s Confederate monuments and at police headquarters escalated, Mayor Levar Stoney cut short a vetting process, picking Smith and calling him “a reform-minded change agent.”

But violent crime kept rising. Police left and vacancies went unfilled. When Smith set up an advisory committee to foster trust between the force and city residents, he declined to say who’d be on it, except for one person and he opposed moves for Citizens Review Board. The Richmond Coalition of Police said officers had no confidence in his leadership, council members complained he paid little attention to concerns of their communities.

And what sounded like a triumph of police work – that the RPD prevented a mass shooting at the Dogwood Dell July Fourth fireworks – turned out to be tale backed by no evidence, but that Smith never retracted.

Finally, after months of controversy over that false claim, he resigned. He will be on administrative leave through the end of the year and will receive a payment of $15,427.93, equivalent to four weeks of pay.

William “Jody” Blackwell

Served: June 2020

Where from: Richmond Police Department, last post as chief of staff.

What happened: Blackwell was interim chief for 11 days after Stoney asked Chief William Smith to resign as police clashes with protesters that summer grew ever fiercer.

But almost immediately after Stoney’s announcement that Blackwell was stepping up, criticism erupted over his fatal shooting of a Richmond man in 2002. Blackwell was cleared of any wrongdoing in that death, but because of the controversy, he asked to be relieved.

Afterward: He sued Stoney and Gerald Smith, saying they violated state law and policy when, he alleges, they fired him “because he refused an order of Stoney that Blackwell have his officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Richmond's city-owned Confederate monuments” in 2020.

William Smith

Served: August 2019-June 2020 (interim chief from December 2018-August 2019)

Where from: Richmond Police Department, which he joined in 1995. He had just been promoted as deputy chief.

What happened: Smith pushed for internal meetings to focus more on crime trends, and implemented a beat system, to make officers more accountable to the neighborhoods where they work.

But more than 90 consecutive days of protests in Richmond, beginning four days after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, racked the city. Protesters burned and looted buildings, police responded with rubber bullets, tear gas and flash bangs.

He received $85,477 in severance pay.

Afterward: Smith has not returned to police work.

Alfred Durham

Served: 2015-2018

Where from: Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police (with a stint from 2005-2007 in Richmond as chief of staff to Chief Rodney Monroe).

What happened: He expanded the number of RPD sworn officers, equipped officers with body-worn cameras and community programs including as RVA League for Safer Streets, a basketball league for young adult men in the city's housing complexes, and LIFE, or Law enforcement Intervention Focusing on Education, a nine-week program that diverts youths from the juvenile court system.

Violent crime continued to decline, decreasing 8% in his last year in the post. But 2018 also saw police fatally shoot Marcus-David Peters, a 24 year old high school teacher suffering a mental health crisis after a car accident.

“What really took its toll on me this year was the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters,” Durham said, after announcing his retirement.

“I wish that, like everyone else we come into contact with, that we could have helped Mr. Peters that day …But at the end of the day I have to be held accountable for that,” he said. “I've lost a lot of sleep at nights thinking about that.”

Afterward: Durham retired, keeping his home in Richmond.

Ray J. Tarasovic

Served: 2013-2015

Where from: Another longtime Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who first came to Richmond with Chief Rodney Monroe, Tarasovic serve as assistant police chief here before following Monroe to Charlotte, North Carolina.

What happened: Tarasovic pushed initiatives aimed at firearms and fugitives, saying that would be a more effective crime-fighting strategy than simply stepping up patrols in hope of ensuring officers are in the right place at the right time.

“It is our express desire to remove as many illegal firearms from this city as we can," he said. Under his command, officers were to target people with histories of firearm violations and robbery arrests or convictions.

He also added "environmental officers" in each of the city's precincts, directing them to focus on such problems as poor lighting and derelict parks, which create high risk areas. He also stressed a cooperative effort with Henrico County to reduce crime along the county line.

Tarasovic was seen by some officers as a tough taskmaster.

Afterward: Tarasovic retired.

Bryan T. Norwood

Served: 2008-2013

Where from: Police chief in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

What happened: Norwood launched an undercover Street Crimes Unit to target some of the most violent criminals across the city and won praise for his youth outreach programs, as well as for building community partnerships and collaboration with the area’s religious leaders.

But Los Angeles prosecutors said that under Norwood’s watch, the RPD's accounting of R&B singer and Tappahannock native Chris Brown's court-ordered community service for assaulting the singer Rihanna was "at best sloppy" and "at worst fraudulent."

Norwood was named to the post by outgoing Mayor Doug Wilder, but took office under Mayor Dwight Jones who was never the former governor’s biggest fan. That their relationship was strained was an open secret. His resignation, which Jones said was brokered by mutual agreement, came shortly after he applied to be chief in Raleigh, North Carolina, but failed to win that post.

Next: After setting up as a consultant, he became vice president of public safety at the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.

Rodney D. Monroe

Served: 2005-2008

Where from: Police chief in Macon, Georgia, former assistant chief and 22-year veteran of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police.

What happened: Mayor Doug Wilder’s choice, after his political campaigns to, first, restructure city government and, second, run for mayor in which Richmond’s rising crime rate and unpopular chief of police were major issues, Monroe pushed a computer mapping and a community policing strategy that resulted in dramatic reductions in homicides and violent crime.

He set up a specialist unit within the detective division devoted exclusively to homicides, life-threatening aggravated assaults and police-involved shootings, launched a reorganization to streamline supervisory duties and special assignments at headquarters move leaders and reassigned to precinct duty 46 officers formerly assigned to specialized slots.

Monroe worked hard to mend fences with prosecutors and federal law enforcement agencies – but his last months here were tainted by controversy over his Virginia Commonwealth University degree, awarded, reportedly under pressure, even though he had not taken enough VCU courses to meet the university’s requirement, using credits from another school instead.

Next: He left to become chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg force and after retiring from that job works as a public safety consultant.

Andre Parker

Served: 2002-2004

Where from: No. 3 at the Illinois State Police.

What happened: Parker succeeded high-profile Col. Jerry Oliver, whose term as chief saw homicide numbers decline from staggering total of 160 in one year to range around 70 around the turn of the century, even as tensions with the council and city manager rose.

But as Oliver, who came to Richmond from Pasadena, California, headed on to lead the Detroit force, Parker faced another rise in homicides, which moved closer to the 100 a year pace during his term.

Parker’s style was military, and many rank and file officers hadn't spoken with him even after he'd been in Richmond a full year – few fences were mended after Oliver’s house-cleaning.

“I've been under attack from the first day I came here as chief," he said after Wilder, shortly after his election as mayor, announced he would fire Parker.

Afterward: Parker went back to the Illinois State Police to become commander of the agency's training academy. In fact, they said, he had never officially left this job. He left his $141,000-a-year post in Richmond with roughly $100,000 in combined severance and unused vacation pay