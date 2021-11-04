Ringleader of last year's escape from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center gets 7 years to serve

"This woman had a fixation on this kid," Sommers told the court. "She wanted him out. She told him, look, we can have a lot more fun if you're out. You can come live with me. She took in his sister, and put that sister in her home. She's abusing [Williams] sexually while he's incarcerated. And then she cooks up the plan" to escape.

Harris, 23, pleaded guilty in June to aiding Williams in his escape and was sentenced to five years in prison with four years, 11 months and 10 days suspended — giving her 20 days to serve. The plea deal and punishment were based on Harris’ “extensive cooperation” with authorities in the investigation of the escape and her lack of a prior criminal record, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors have acknowledged that Harris developed "an inappropriate relationship" with Williams while he was incarcerated. And after learning of Williams' plan to escape, she called his brother, Gerald Thompson, to inform him about how and where Williams would be exiting the fence line of the facility and where he should be waiting in his car to pick Williams up, prosecutors have said.

Sommers urged leniency for his client, noting Williams essentially had been abandoned by his drug-abusing parents at a very young age and was institutionalized with psychiatric issues four times beginning at age 8, after he had been severely beaten by his father.