Ringleader of last year's escape from Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center gets 7 years to serve

A 20-year-old Washington, D.C., man who led an escape with another inmate from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County that involved assaulting a corrections officer before cutting through a perimeter fence was sentenced Thursday to serve seven years in prison.
Rashad E. Williams, 20, who had been committed to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice for armed robbery and other offenses in three Virginia localities, enlisted fellow inmate Jabar A. Taylor, 21, to break out of the facility on July 13, 2020 — the center's first successful escape in 20 years.
The young men overpowered a corrections officer by placing a handmade weapon to his body and wrapping a cord around his neck. They then forced him to the ground, took his keys and escaped by cutting a hole in a perimeter fence with a pair of bolt cutters that had been smuggled inside. A car with Pennsylvania plates that was idling in the road drove them from the scene, according to evidence.
The officer, Paul Mahan, lost consciousness during the attack and missed a significant amount of work before returning to duty, prosecutors said.
Soon after the escape, authorities learned that Williams and Taylor were aided by two juvenile justice employees along with Williams' brother, who lived in Philadelphia.
During Thursday's sentencing hearing in Chesterfield Circuit Court, defense attorney Stephen Sommers alleged that former Bon Air Juvenile Corrections officer Destiny Harris, who was convicted of helping Williams escape, instigated the breakout so she could be with Williams. She initiated a sexual relationship with Williams at Bon Air and brought him extra food, marijuana and a cellphone, the attorney said.
"This woman had a fixation on this kid," Sommers told the court. "She wanted him out. She told him, look, we can have a lot more fun if you're out. You can come live with me. She took in his sister, and put that sister in her home. She's abusing [Williams] sexually while he's incarcerated. And then she cooks up the plan" to escape.
Harris, 23, pleaded guilty in June to aiding Williams in his escape and was sentenced to five years in prison with four years, 11 months and 10 days suspended — giving her 20 days to serve. The plea deal and punishment were based on Harris’ “extensive cooperation” with authorities in the investigation of the escape and her lack of a prior criminal record, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors have acknowledged that Harris developed "an inappropriate relationship" with Williams while he was incarcerated. And after learning of Williams' plan to escape, she called his brother, Gerald Thompson, to inform him about how and where Williams would be exiting the fence line of the facility and where he should be waiting in his car to pick Williams up, prosecutors have said.
Sommers urged leniency for his client, noting Williams essentially had been abandoned by his drug-abusing parents at a very young age and was institutionalized with psychiatric issues four times beginning at age 8, after he had been severely beaten by his father.
"This kid has had no one since he could barely talk," Sommers told the court. "He's had nobody. He's been part of the system since he was 8."
Further, Sommers said Williams has been incarcerated almost continuously since age 14, and when he was out, "he was running on the street."
He was sent to Bon Air after being sentenced to serve 18 years on convictions of robbery, use of a firearm, malicious wounding and other crimes in Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. He was 16 when he and another teen robbed two women at gunpoint in May 2018.
After pleading guilty in Chesterfield earlier this year to several charges related to the July 2020 escape, and to a separate assault on a Bon Air corrections officer in February 2020, prosecutors in Fredericksburg and Stafford successfully asked the courts in those localities to revoke some of the suspended prison time Williams received for the 2018 armed robberies and malicious and unlawful wounding, Sommers told the court. He received an additional 12 1/2 years combined in the two localities, the attorney added.
"The way that I've got it computed, judge, he's looking at 26 years" in prison even before he's sentenced on the Chesterfield charges, Sommers said.
Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport agreed that Williams "never had a chance for a normal life" and had mental health issues at an early age that may not have been addressed. But he's been a danger both in and out of detention, and "I can't turn a blind eye to why he is here today," she said.
Davenport said she looked into Williams' troubled background and took that into account — and decided against asking for more prison time than what discretionary state sentencing guidelines called for. The guidelines recommended an active term of between 3 years and 2 months at the low end and 7 years and 2 months at the high end.
After deliberating in chambers, Circuit Judge Jayne Pemberton sentenced Williams to 33 years in prison with 26 suspended, leaving him seven years to serve on convictions of assaulting a law enforcement officer, escape by force, possessing a cellphone as an inmate, conspiracy to commit bodily injury as a prisoner and committing bodily injury as a prisoner.
The judge rejected a request by Sommers that Williams' 7-year active term in Chesterfield be served concurrently with his other prison time.
Taylor was sentenced in April to 15 years with 8 years and 6 months suspended, giving him 6 1/2 years to serve.
