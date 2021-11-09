Riverside Jail inmate dies in suspected suicide, 5 weeks after facility dodged closure by the state

A Riverside Regional Jail inmate has died of injuries in a suspected suicide, five weeks after a state jail board voted to allow the 1,300-inmate facility to remain open under a two-year agreement that arose from an investigation of three inmate deaths in 2019 and 2020.

According to state records, the inmate is the fifth to die in Riverside's custody this year, although two of the deaths occurred after the inmates were transferred to a local hospital for apparent health issues. Two died of self-inflicted injures, and another succumbed to a fentanyl overdose.

The latest inmate to die, Samuel Dupont, 33, who was transferred to Riverside from the Chesterfield County Jail on Oct. 23, was found unresponsive in his cell at 8:51 p.m. Oct. 29 and pronounced dead 17 minutes later after resuscitation efforts failed, Riverside Lt. Charlene Jones said in a release to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The Times-Dispatch requested information Thursday about the death, which the jail had not made public.

In a reversal of past practice, Riverside officials did not identify the inmate who died. The Times-Dispatch obtained the name after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail where Dupont had been held before being transferred to Riverside.