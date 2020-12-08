Riverside Regional Jail board votes to raise staff salaries 4 percent to help curb staggering 47 percent turnover rate

The governing body of Riverside Regional Jail has voted to raise employee salaries 4 percent — including the starting sum for new hires — in an effort to address the facility's staggering annual turnover rate of 47 percent, which is more than four times the industry average.
On the recommendation of new jail superintendent Larry Leabough, whom the board hired in June to help turnaround the struggling correctional facility, the jail authority last week unanimously approved the salary hike, which will go into effect Jan. 1. The increase applies to all employees below the rank of captain.
"One of the most glaring areas of concern I have found has been the high rate of staff turnover," Leabough wrote in a memorandum to the board. "The turnover rate is extremely high here at RRJA and the reason why is very clear to me. The salary we are paying our line staff at the beginning of their employment is lower than any of the surrounding localities performing many of the same functions. There also seems to be a big pay gap after the rank of lieutenant."
Riverside is one of the largest jails in central Virginia that houses roughly 1,300 inmates for Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and the counties of Chesterfield, Charles City, Surry and Prince George.
With the four percent increase, Riverside's starting salary will climb from $33,209 - the lowest in the region - to $34,537. Even with the increase, Riverside's salary will remain below almost every law enforcement agency in the region - in some cases $8,000 to $10,000 less.
But Leabough believes it's a good start and "we're already seeing the fruits of our labor," he said Tuesday in a telephone interview. "I'm not sure when the last time they had a raise here, so it's going to do a lot."
Some board members worry that four percent is not enough to close the 8.6 percent pay gap between Riverside and the four area law enforcement agencies that operate a local jail or federal prison in central Virginia.
"I would support closing this gap even more to bring it up to par with those in the local area," said Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard, who is one of two Chesterfield representatives on the Riverside board. "In the meantime, I fully support the four percent but would also support the additional four percent needed to get to parity."
Board chair Vanessa Crawford, who represents Petersburg and is that city's sheriff, said she's not opposed to another increase but it's difficult to say whether that can be done anytime soon. “I really can’t predict what will happen because we just don’t know what our economic situation will be every year," she said.
Riverside has been plagued by high staff turnover, which has been in excess of 20 percent since 2015. The industry standard is 10 percent.
Riverside's turnover has been especially severe over the last three years, with rates of 31, 38 and 47 percent in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively, according to Leabough's analysis. The rate as of Aug. 31 of this year was 37.5 percent.
Riverside competes with the Virginia Department of Corrections, Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for staff. The four area law enforcement agencies that operate a local jail or federal prison provide starting salaries from $38,500 to $43,065 - a minimum of $5,291 more than Riverside before the four percent increase.
"The majority of our turnover is experienced in the first three years," Leabough said. "They leave and go to other localities. So they're not leaving the profession, they're just going to other localities that are offering more money."
"I'm trying to get a little more pay equity for our staff, for doing the same thing that a lot of these other localities are doing," he added. "I'm just trying to get our staff a little fair wage."
Leonard said he appreciates Leabough's efforts.
"There is a great need to not only compensate fairly for the work at hand and to stem the flow of people exiting which has created the high turnover rates, but also to increase recruiting efforts," he said. "Not only does Riverside need to retain employees, they have they need to fill vacancies and increase the number of jail officers on-duty."
Said Crawford: "The jail employees that remained [at Riverside] worked very hard, and comparatively, they and Petersburg are the lowest paid starting salaries for deputies and officers in the surrounding region. So I think it was prudent to just to be able to retain what [Riverside] has, and hopefully recruit additional staff to continue to manage that jail safely.”
The four percent pay boost will cost Riverside $199,675 in salaries and $15,275 for the employer-share of FICA for the last six months of fiscal year 2020-21. It will be covered by a $510,000 budget surplus from fiscal year 2019-20 and a "vacancy savings factor" due to 84 unfilled jail officer positions at Riverside as of Sept. 30, according to Leabough's memorandum.
In addition to the salary hike, all RRJ employees will receive $500 bonuses this month from the Compensation Board of Virginia under a state budget proposal approved during the General Assembly's special session and signed by the governor.
State legislators authorized the one-time bonus for compensation-board funded sheriffs, sheriffs' deputies, jail superintendents and regional jail officers across the state.
Leabough, a Goochland County native and retired Virginia Department of Corrections administrator with more than 32 years of experience, was tapped in June to become Riverside's new superintendent, four months after the facility’s former leader resigned in frustration after only nine months on the job. He became the facility's sixth superintendent, which includes three interim leaders, in less than three years.
