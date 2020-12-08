Riverside Regional Jail board votes to raise staff salaries 4 percent to help curb staggering 47 percent turnover rate

But Leabough believes it's a good start and "we're already seeing the fruits of our labor," he said Tuesday in a telephone interview. "I'm not sure when the last time they had a raise here, so it's going to do a lot."

Some board members worry that four percent is not enough to close the 8.6 percent pay gap between Riverside and the four area law enforcement agencies that operate a local jail or federal prison in central Virginia.

"I would support closing this gap even more to bring it up to par with those in the local area," said Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard, who is one of two Chesterfield representatives on the Riverside board. "In the meantime, I fully support the four percent but would also support the additional four percent needed to get to parity."

Board chair Vanessa Crawford, who represents Petersburg and is that city's sheriff, said she's not opposed to another increase but it's difficult to say whether that can be done anytime soon. “I really can’t predict what will happen because we just don’t know what our economic situation will be every year," she said.

Riverside has been plagued by high staff turnover, which has been in excess of 20 percent since 2015. The industry standard is 10 percent.