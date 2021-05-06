Riverside Regional Jail officer convicted of smuggling drugs, tobacco and cell phones to inmates for cash

A corrections officer for Riverside Regional Jail has pleaded no contest to smuggling drugs, cigarettes and cell phones into the jail and providing them to inmates in exchange for cash -- a scheme that lasted two months until her misdeeds were uncovered during a jail investigation.
Quentina Latrice McKinnon, 22, began smuggling the contraband into the jail about a month after she was hired on May 4, 2020. It was during a period when the 1,300-inmate jail was struggling to fill dozens of vacancies while on state probation for staff violations that state officials said directly or indirectly caused the deaths of two inmates in 2017.
After jail officials and Prince George County police launched an investigation into how inmates were receiving banned items, authorities determined that McKinnon conspired to deliver contraband to at least three inmates between June 1 and Aug. 11, 2020, according to a summary of evidence by Assistant Prince George Commonwealth's Attorney Kristin Knudsen.
Once she was identified as being involved, McKinnon immediately cooperated with jail investigators and admitted to bringing in items such as cell phones, tobacco and suboxone strips on numerous occasions.
Suboxone strips are placed under the tongue to receive the narcotic effects of the drug mixture they contain -- typically Buprenorphine and naloxone. The man-made drugs can be addictive and, in some cases, result in overdoses.
McKinnon admitted to making five deliveries to one unnamed inmate, bringing in tobacco twice, suboxone strips twice and a small cell phone, Knudsen said in an email. McKinnon was not paid for those items up front, but received money from the inmate through an app that McKinnon used to pay for various items, such as salon services.
McKinnon also admitted to making five deliveries to a second inmate, bringing in a cell phone, tobacco and suboxone strips. She was paid $800 in cash for each delivery, the prosecutor said. McKinnon also admitted making one delivery to a third inmate -- providing suboxone strips in return for $400 in cash.
"She admitted to also conspiring with additional inmates," Knudsen said.
Her statements were corroborated with evidence obtained during the investigation that related to contraband found during searches, as well as through jail phone and video calls. McKinnon admitted to concealing the items either in her sock, waistband or her hair to get them inside the jail undetected, the prosecutor said.
Money was McKinnon's primary motivation, but once she started "she felt coerced to continue since she could be exposed" by the inmates, Knudsen said.
When she was arrested Aug. 11, she was charged with 12 felony counts -- six charges of conspiring to deliver contraband to prisoners and six charges of making the deliveries. As a result of her immediate cooperation with authorities, authorities agreed to withdrew all but three of the charges.
Prince George Circuit Judge W. Allan Sharrett accepted McKinnon's pleas April 29 and found her guilty. She faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the three counts when she is sentenced July 29.
McKinnon's attorney, Alex Taylor, declined to comment because her sentencing is pending.
Her conviction coincides with a recent recommendation by a state jail review committee that Riverside Regional Jail be decertified and closed after an investigation found that jail staff may have directly or indirectly been responsible for three inmates deaths in 2019 and 2020 and failed to comply with minimum state correctional standards.
The Jail Review Committee, the investigative arm of the State Board of Local and Regional Jails -- a body that provides oversight of correctional facilities -- said in a letter dated Friday that conditions at Riverside "represent a clear and present danger to the health and safety of the inmates."
But the panel's findings have been strongly contested by the Riverside Regional Jail Authority, the jail's governing body consisting of representatives of the seven localities that pay to house inmates there. They include Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and the counties of Chesterfield, Charles City, Surry and Prince George.
In a statement last week, the Authority called the state recommendations unwarranted and "particularly shocking," given that the jail over the past year passed all of its unannounced state audits related to the medical care and mental health services it provides inmates. The jail also passed three "comprehensive federal agency audits," the Authority said, and made "great strides" since hiring Larry Leabough, a retired Department of Corrections administrator, as superintendent last June.
Riverside officials will make their case why the facility should remain open at an upcoming Board of Local and Regional Jail meeting.
