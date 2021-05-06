Riverside Regional Jail officer convicted of smuggling drugs, tobacco and cellphones to inmates for cash

McKinnon admitted to making five deliveries to one unnamed inmate, bringing in tobacco twice, suboxone strips twice and a small cellphone, Knudsen said in an email. McKinnon was not paid for those items up front, but received money from the inmate through an app that McKinnon used to pay for various items, such as salon services.

McKinnon also admitted to making five deliveries to a second inmate, bringing in a cellphone, tobacco and suboxone strips. She was paid $800 in cash for each delivery, the prosecutor said. McKinnon also admitted making one delivery to a third inmate — providing suboxone strips in return for $400 in cash.

“She admitted to also conspiring with additional inmates,” Knudsen said.

Her statements were corroborated with evidence obtained during the investigation that related to contraband found during searches, as well as through jail phone and video calls. McKinnon admitted to concealing the items either in her sock, waistband or her hair to get them inside the jail undetected, the prosecutor said.

Money was McKinnon’s primary motivation, but once she started “she felt coerced to continue since she could be exposed” by the inmates, Knudsen said.