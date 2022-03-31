Riverside Regional Jail officer smuggled drugs, cash into facility, investigators say

A corrections officer for Riverside Regional Jail was charged Wednesday with attempting to smuggle drugs and cash into the facility after he was intercepted by jail investigators and Prince George County police.

Riverside authorities said the officer's arrest came after several months of investigation by the jail's internal investigations unit. On Monday, Riverside investigators contacted Prince George police detectives that evidence had been gathered in the case, and a plan was developed to intercept the officer Wednesday morning "before he had an opportunity to introduce drugs into the facility," Riverside Lt. Charlene Jones said in a statement.

When the officer entered to begin his shift, he was met by jail investigators and Prince George detectives, authorities said. He was found with suspected illegal drugs and more than $600 in cash, officials said. They did not disclose the quantity and type of drugs recovered.

Jones said a firearm and other items were found in the officer's vehicle.

The officer, Tijuan A. Collins, 39, was charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to distribute narcotics, attempting to deliver drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs and three counts of unauthorized delivery of articles.

Riverside officials did not say how long Collins had been employed as a corrections officer at the jail. He is being held as an inmate at Riverside in lieu of a $1,500 bond.

Jones said Riverside has recently implemented additional security measures to prevent contraband from entering the facility "and to apprehend those who attempt to do so."

Riverside is one of the largest jails in central Virginia and houses roughly 1,300 inmates for Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell and the counties of Chesterfield, Charles City, Surry and Prince George. The facility in Prince George is governed by a regional authority consisting of representatives from each locality.

In November, former Riverside corrections officer Quentina Latrice McKinnon, 22, was sentenced to serve one year in prison and pay a $4,400 fine for smuggling drugs, cigarettes and cellphones into the facility just a month after she was hired.

According to evidence, McKinnon smuggled contraband into the jail for profit at least 11 times, and had developed a plan to conceal the items she was bringing in. McKinnon admitted to concealing contraband in her socks, her waistband or hair to get them inside undetected, prosecutors said.

In sentencing McKinnon to nine years in prison with eight suspended, Prince George Circuit Judge W. Allan Sharrett said that McKinnon violated the trust of the jail and prisoners inside who were trying to get help for their drug addictions.

The smuggling operation began about a month after she was hired on May 4, 2020, and occurred during a period when the 1,300-inmate jail was struggling to fill dozens of vacancies while on state probation for staff violations that state officials said directly or indirectly caused the deaths of two inmates in 2007.