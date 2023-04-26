Police say a motorist was wounded in a shooting on Chippenham Parkway Wednesday following a road rage incident.

Chesterfield County authorities in a statement said police responded to the 4000 block of Chippendale Drive at about 1 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot. His vehicle was hit several times, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect's vehicle is said to be a small white sedan with tinted windows and a spare tire on the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.