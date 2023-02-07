A Rockville man found guilty last year of killing his girlfriend more than 25 years ago in an unusual case tried without the victim's body died Tuesday before he could be sentenced. The charge against him will now likely be dismissed.

Hours after learning that John H. Howard, 64, died after being transferred from Riverside Regional Jail to VCU Medical Center pending his Feb. 21 sentencing hearing, defense attorney Greg Sheldon filed a motion in Chesterfield County Circuit Court to dismiss the indictment against his client based on the "abatement doctrine."

Abatement is the dismissal or discontinuance of a legal proceeding "for a reason unrelated to the merits" of a case. In criminal prosecutions, abatement traditionally has been limited to circumstances where the defendant dies prior to a final resolution of the case in the trial court, Sheldon wrote in his motion.

"It is clear that when a defendant dies before the trial court has confirmed a verdict by a final order of judgment, the death of the defendant causes the prosecution to abate," Sheldon added. "Obviously, subsequent to the death of the defendant there is no one upon whom the trial court can impose a final judgment."

Consequently, the law requires dismissal of Howard's conviction and indictment, the attorney said in his filing.

Last month, the Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's Office took similar action after Vance Holloway, awaiting sentencing on his conviction of first-degree murder, died Dec. 12 in the Richmond Jail — six weeks before he was to have been sentenced.

"Given that a prosecution is not final until a sentence has been imposed, the court had no option other than to abate the prosecution," Richmond Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Hollomon said at the time.

Howard had stage 4 cancer and suffered from other ailments that may have contributed to his death.

He was granted bond before his August trial and had been living with his daughter in Arizona until November, when his bond was revoked after Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge Lynn Brice denied a defense motion to strike the evidence on the grounds that it was insufficient as a matter of law to sustain a conviction.

Howard was then remanded to Riverside Regional Jail, and he was moved to VCU Medical Center in late January due to health problems.

Neither Sheldon nor Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport, who prosecuted Howard with two assistants, would comment on Howard's death and its ramifications, citing a gag order that was imposed last year by Brice. The gag order barred both sides from commenting on the case until its conclusion.

However, Brice is no longer sitting on the bench. Brice's six-year term expired in December, after she failed to win re-election by the General Assembly subsequent to losing the support of half of the state legislators who served Chesterfield and Colonial Heights.

After deliberating for about seven hours at the end of a weeklong trial in August, a Chesterfield jury returned a guilty verdict against Howard in the disappearance and murder of his then-girlfriend, Linda Lunsford. She was a 38-year-old mother of five, and worked at Walmart at the time.

Lunsford suddenly disappeared on Dec. 26, 1996, after she and Howard finished their shifts at the Walmart just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. Her Nissan Sentra was found in front of the Food Lion store in the Village Marketplace Shopping Center, just west of Walmart. Lunsford and Howard had a contentious on-and-off relationship.

Howard's conviction marked the third time in a little over six years that the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office succeeded in prosecuting men for killing their girlfriends without bodies being found. The other cases were in 2016 and 2017.

The Howard case may have been more challenging due to the time that passed since the victim's disappearance.

A no-body homicide case has two main hurdles: proving the victim is deceased, and proving the victim's death was the result of a homicide. Examination of a body usually provides significant direct evidence of a crime.

In cases where no body is recovered, there can be no autopsy and no photographs of injuries or clothing, among other things. Under those circumstances, prosecutors must present a large amount of circumstantial evidence, rather than the direct forensic evidence jurors typically expect to see.

Howard had maintained his innocence from the beginning. Before the jury began its deliberations, Sheldon asked the judge to strike the prosecution's evidence, arguing the prosecution had failed to prove Lunsford was, in fact, deceased, and further, had failed to prove that Howard caused her death if indeed she was dead.

The judge did not immediately make a ruling at trial, opting to take the motion under advisement until a hearing could be held. But Brice then denied the motion at the conclusion of the Nov. 15 hearing.

Howard's scheduled Feb. 21 sentencing hearing will still be held, but it will be devoted to whether Howard's case should be dismissed.