RPD announces 13 arrests in connection with homicides, shootings

Richmond police announced Friday that 13 people had been arrested and charged this week in connection with homicides or shooting incidents this year.

Chief Gerald Smith spoke at a press conference Friday about a recent uptick in violence: eight shootings deaths and 11 non-fatal shootings so far this month. Standing before a backdrop of the mug shots of they charged, Smith said: "Detectives with the Richmond Police Department have done some outstanding work to help address these issues."

Only five of those arrested were charged in connection to incidents from this month; the rest stem from earlier homicides or shootings.

Derrick Dabney, 20, of Richmond, has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony stemming from the fatal shooting of Ashley Wilbert. Wilbert, a woman in her 20s, was found at 11:53 p.m. April 6 in an alley in the 600 block of Wickham Street.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715.