RPD announces 13 arrests in connection with homicides, shootings
RPD announces 13 arrests in connection with homicides, shootings

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith talks about some of the people, left, arrested for recent homicides in the city as he adresses a press conference in Richmond, VA Friday, April 16, 2021.

Mayor Stoney addresses the recent spate of gun violence in Richmond.

Richmond police announced Friday that 13 people had been arrested and charged this week in connection with homicides or shooting incidents this year.

Chief Gerald Smith spoke at a press conference Friday about a recent uptick in violence: eight shootings deaths and 11 non-fatal shootings so far this month. Standing before a backdrop of the mug shots of they charged, Smith said: "Detectives with the Richmond Police Department have done some outstanding work to help address these issues."

Only five of those arrested were charged in connection to incidents from this month; the rest stem from earlier homicides or shootings.

  • Derrick Dabney, 20, of Richmond, has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony stemming from the fatal shooting of Ashley Wilbert. Wilbert, a woman in her 20s, was found at 11:53 p.m. April 6 in an alley in the 600 block of Wickham Street.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715.

  • Quentin Gray, 31, of Charlottesville, has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Corey Holmes. On March 1 at 2:36 p.m., Holmes, a man in his 30s, was found inside a home in the 2200 block of North 26th Street.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917.

  • Michael Harris, 58, of Chesterfield and Lamel Smith, 35, of North Chesterfield, have each been charged with murder, assault during the commission of a felony, burglary and attempted robbery. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Maurice Watson-Bey, a man in his 40s, on Feb. 2 at 11:42 p.m. in the 400 block of Byswick Lane.

Anyone with further information on this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423.

Another nine arrests were made this week in eight shooting investigations:

  • Laquisha Graves, 21, of Richmond, has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle stemming from an incident in the 700 block of Hull Street on March 31.
  • Harvey Williams, 22, of Richmond, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to a shooting in the 1800 block of Hull Street on January 29.
  • Curtis Brockington, 41, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a March 14 shooting in the 2000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
  • Joseph Hunt, 41, of Henrico, has been charged with possession of firearm by a felon in relation to a shooting in the 1100 block of North 25th Street on March 24. Additional charges are pending, police said.
  • Malik Nelson, 22, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a shooting in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue on March 26.
  • James Austin, Jr., 22, of Richmond and Jamara Claiborne, 23, of Henrico, have been each been charged with two counts of attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony stemming from a double shooting in the 1600 block of Pollock Street on April 8.
  • Jose Pacheco, 31, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with a shooting in the 2800 block of Hathaway Road on April 11.
  • James Wright, 68, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to a shooting in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive on April 12.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips through the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Related to this story

