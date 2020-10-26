RPD chief forms community advisory committee, but is not publicly identifying most of its members

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith has established an External Advisory Committee that he hopes will strengthen relationships and foster greater trust between his department and city residents.
But despite widespread calls for greater police transparency and accountability in Richmond and nationwide, Smith has declined to name all but one of the new committee's 15 members and balked when asked if a reporter could cover one of the meetings.
He said some members of the committee would not want to be publicly identified because they could face harassment by those who would shame or condemn them for cooperating with the police.
Smith announced the creation of the committee as a structure for the police to learn about neighborhood complaints, concerns and crime trends evolving in the community, and as a format for the department to inform residents about its thinking and law enforcement strategies.
It was unclear exactly how the larger community would be informed about the work of the committee.
The advisory committee is focused on three primary issues: community involvement, officer recruitment and transparency.
In an interview at Richmond Police Department headquarters one week after Smith issued a news release about the committee, he said that transparency is a hot topic and his department is examining what kinds of information it legally can release.
He said his officers and other staff "are great subject matter experts and they know what they're doing," but the department is considering whether it could do a better job of clearly explaining certain policies and actions to the community.
"Are we letting people know what they really want to know?" he said.
After the Richmond Times-Dispatch requested a list of the committee's members and contact information for them, police officials released the name and phone number for one member of the committee, but Smith declined to identify the other 14 members, whom he characterized as diverse in terms of age, race and walks of life. A department spokeswoman said no one on the committee is an RPD employee or former employee.
"In this environment, some people do have concerns about being 'doxed,'" Smith said, referring to the practice of maliciously publishing private information about people online. Some anti-police activists, the chief said, would say: "Why are you working with the police?"
For similar reasons, Smith said he would need to see whether committee members are comfortable having a reporter cover meetings. He said if it were up to him, he would allow media coverage, "because I think it's great work."
Charles Willis, executive director of United Communities Against Crime, an organization that holds vigils for those killed in Richmond and Henrico County, said he supports the chief's establishment of the committee, but believes someone from his group should have been asked to participate.
Willis said that transparency "starts with first knowing who's on the committee." But he agreed with Smith that the concern about harassment is a valid reason not to publicly name committee members. RPD's primary responsibility is public safety, he said, and that should extend to members of the advisory committee.
"We have people now who are destroying people's property just because you have a yard sign out there," Willis said.
Princess Blanding, an outspoken advocate for police accountability who was not asked to be on the advisory committee, said she "hears" the chief's concern about committee members facing public harassment, but said, "We need fearless people in these positions."
In her work as an activist, she said she often is met with ignorant remarks, but "I know what I signed up for."
"If the people on the committee don't want the public to know they're on the committee, then I don't think they should be on the committee," she said.
Blanding's brother, Marcus-David Peters, was unarmed and experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by a police officer along Interstate 95 in Richmond in 2018. The shooting was deemed justified by the city's former police chief and prosecutor at the time, because Peters threatened to kill the officer as he charged him. Peters' name was a rallying cry for protesters in Richmond during a summer of unrest.
In announcing the External Advisory Committee, RPD said in a news release on Oct. 14 that the panel is made up of 15 "community leaders from various segments of the Metropolitan Richmond area." A police spokesperson added that all members "have strong connections and knowledge of the City of Richmond."
The one resident the police identified and who agreed to be interviewed — Naomi H. Davis — said she does not live in the city, and would only say that she lives in the metro area and has worked in the city for more than 30 years in a community engagement capacity.
Blanding pointed out that her application to join a City Council-approved task force to establish a civilian review board was denied because she is not a city resident. Chief Smith has said he fully supports creating the review board, an independent community panel with the power to investigate and subpoena the police department.
"There's so many work groups already in place," Blanding said. "We're beyond that. We need action."
In addition to the RPD’s External Advisory Committee, Mayor Levar Stoney in July formed a task force to "reimagine" public safety.
Davis said she was appointed to Smith's External Advisory Committee after someone from RPD approached her and asked if she was interested. She said it's good that others on the committee are not being named because, if they were publicly identified, others would be asking committee members questions and giving advice.
"We want this to be an orderly process that's going to be productive," she said. "We don't want people to get caught up in who's on the committee, rather than what the committee represents."
Davis said she and other members have only met a few times and are in an information-gathering stage. They want to learn more from the police department about its inner workings before suggesting changes.
"We want the police to be active, but we want them to be active in a positive way," Davis said. "I think this is a very good use of time. It begins building relationships that we did not have."
She added that she does not hear about a lot of problems within the RPD compared with other departments in the U.S.
"There are a lot of areas in a lot of departments that need to change," she said.
Among the issues already discussed at meetings with the committee, Smith said, is the department's chemical munitions policy, which he has asked the members to review.
The committee will be meeting once a month, and Smith said its work will be ongoing.
"These are big topics," he said. "I don't think the work is ever done."
Staff writer C. Suarez Rojas contributed to this story.