RPD chief forms community advisory committee, but is not publicly identifying most of its members

He said his officers and other staff "are great subject matter experts and they know what they're doing," but the department is considering whether it could do a better job of clearly explaining certain policies and actions to the community.

"Are we letting people know what they really want to know?" he said.

After the Richmond Times-Dispatch requested a list of the committee's members and contact information for them, police officials released the name and phone number for one member of the committee, but Smith declined to identify the other 14 members, whom he characterized as diverse in terms of age, race and walks of life. A department spokeswoman said no one on the committee is an RPD employee or former employee.

"In this environment, some people do have concerns about being 'doxed,'" Smith said, referring to the practice of maliciously publishing private information about people online. Some anti-police activists, the chief said, would say: "Why are you working with the police?"

For similar reasons, Smith said he would need to see whether committee members are comfortable having a reporter cover meetings. He said if it were up to him, he would allow media coverage, "because I think it's great work."