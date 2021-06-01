RPD officers charged with assault during civil unrest are expected to argue immunity

The defense team cites a Virginia law that "provides immunity for police officers tasked with quelling an unlawful assembly and/or riot," Reiner wrote.

In rebuttal, and citing the same law, Hollomon wrote: "Of the five elements that the court is required to find before granting the defendants immunity from criminal prosecution under Virginia Code Section 18.2-412, only the first element can arguably be found to having been satisfied by the facts of this case. The facts and evidence fall well short of satisfying any single one of the remaining four elements, let alone all of them. Therefore, the court should find that the actions of the defendants under the circumstances do not meet the required threshold for the granting of immunity."

But the protection that the state code provides to officers "has been so effective in this purpose that there is no appellate case law in Virginia where it has documented that the immunity was not upheld," Baruch and Nickel wrote in their filing.

Multiple attempts to roll back immunity for law enforcement failed in the General Assembly last year. But those measures would not have come into play in this matter as they created ways for people to sue officers civilly for damages, rather than criminally, for unlawful acts of force.