Standing on the doorstep of a home on Cliff Avenue, Richmond Police Department Officer Jennifer Ward listened as a resident expressed concerns about cars speeding in her neighborhood.

As almost on cue, just minutes later a car sped by Ward as she made her way up the front steps of a house down the street.

While Ward was not on duty to conduct a traffic stop, she was one of the dozens of Richmond public safety officers who walked through the Brookland and Providence Park neighborhoods on Wednesday evening as part of the RPD command staff’s monthly community walk.

This walk was the fifth in a monthly series when RPD officers meet with officials from the Richmond Fire Department; the Department of Emergency Communications, Preparedness and Response; the Sheriff’s Office and the ambulance authority in neighborhoods around the city to go door to door to speak with residents about their safety concerns.

While most residents of the approximately 50 houses Richmond safety officers approached on Wednesday did not answer the door, the citizens’ concerns were relatively minor, ranging from cars speeding through the narrow streets to the rare gunshot. Officers also reminded residents to make sure their smoke detectors worked and provided each house with informational pamphlets about gun safety and tips for contacting 911.

One resident, who rents his home, admitted he did not have smoke detectors in the house. But a firefighter, who was part of the entourage, politely suggested he talk to his landlord about getting the potentially lifesaving smoke detectors.

The walks are part of RPD’s outreach program with the goal of building relationships and communicating with citizens outside of emergency situations, said Rick Edwards, RPD interim chief of police.

“It gives the community the opportunity to engage with us when it’s not an emergency and we can hear some of their concerns so we can work together to address them,” Edwards said.

Stephen Willoughby, director of Richmond’s emergency communications department, also acknowledged that while each neighborhood’s concerns are unique, it is still valuable for safety officers to remind residents they are there to help.

The walks take place on the third Wednesday of each month in one of Richmond’s 12 police sectors. Each walk is overseen by the police lieutenant who oversees the area. This month’s walk took place in RPD’s Fourth Precinct, in an area officially designated “sector 411” that stretches from Upper Shockoe Valley to Providence Park.

Though residents said the Brookland and Providence Park neighborhoods are relatively safe, Sector 411 Lt. Claude Picard chose to visit those areas to learn about unreported problems and get feedback for possible improvements.

“Sometimes I don’t know exactly what to work on in a particular neighborhood, especially if I’m not getting crime reports from a neighborhood, so I want to hear if there are issues or crimes happening that are going unreported,” Picard said. “It’s really an opportunity for me as a sector lieutenant to find out what I need to work on in this neighborhood.”

After the walks, sector lieutenants then communicate residents’ concerns to corresponding public safety organizations so they may be addressed. For example, to solve residents’ concerns about cars speeding, Picard would work with the City Council and traffic enforcement to get more speed limit signs and speed bumps installed, he said.

Along with the safety walks, RPD officers also connect with community members through pop-up events with a variety of family-friendly activities they host in collaboration with nonprofit organizations and other safety agencies in neighborhoods across Richmond on the fourth Thursday of each month.

