RPS reviewing security protocols after intruder injures himself, spills blood in halls at Community High

A spokesperson from Richmond Public Schools confirmed that an intruder broke into Richmond Community High School last Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. on May 15, when they received an alert of suspicious activity outside school grounds.

RPS Associate Director of Outreach, Sarah Abubaker, said the school's security system was trigged and night security arrived with 15 minutes of the incident.

When officers arrived they discovered the man who'd broken in had injured himself while entering into the school.

The suspect, who is from Warrenton, was treated by medics at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The man RPD apprehended was later released and issued a court summons for trespassing on school property and destruction of property, both of which are misdemeanor offenses.

RCHS' custodial team and other staff worked quickly to clean and secure the area, but the cleaning and disinfection was not completed immediately following the incident on Sunday. Some students and staff observed remaining evidence of the incident upon return to the building Monday morning.

Since that encounter, the scene has been fully secured, cleaned, and disinfected.

"This should not have happened and we apologize for any distress caused to our community," Abubaker told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority to Richmond Community High School and Richmond Public Schools, and we take these incidents very seriously."

Abubaker said RPS will be reviewing its security and custodial protocols to ensure a safe and clean campus for the community in the future.