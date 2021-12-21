Santa came a bit early in Mosby area as Richmond man organizes giveaway months after returning home from prison

“I didn’t really have this growing up,” said Hicks.

He grew up in Mosby. In fact, most folks know him by the nickname “Little Mosby.” He ran things here — and not always for the better, he said. Earlier this year, he returned home from a four-year prison term — revoked time from an earlier gun charge, according to court records — and seeing the escalating gun violence, wanted to make a change.

“With the kids and females getting hurt, I couldn’t stand by and do nothing,” he said.

So far this year, 99 lives have been cut short by violence in the city. Eight were children; 13 women or girls.

Hicks said he’s trying to set a better example. Not only for his own children — he has a 20-year-old son and two daughters, both 16, and a baby on the way — but to kids in the neighborhood.

“If they see me doing good, hopefully this will start a trend,” he said.

Tymesha Weston, pregnant with his fourth child, dressed as a reindeer in a brown onesie for the giveaway, said she was proud of Hicks. “He’s come a long way,” she said.