Santa came a bit early in Mosby area as Richmond man organizes giveaway months after returning home from prison

Santa came a bit early for kids and families in the Oliver Crossing apartments in the Mosby neighborhood.
On Tuesday, he arrived, not in a sleigh, but in a white Hyundai Elantra filled with goodies to give away. Demond Hicks got out of the driver’s seat wearing a red jacket and hat with white trim and a white beard, and began to unload the toys, books, games, coats and other items he and others collected for the neighborhood giveaway.
Four-year-old Ryana Owens held tight to the doll she’d picked out from the table filled with toys. She’d asked Santa for a doll and Hicks had delivered.
She looked up at her mother, Moniesha Williams, pleading with her to open it — not wanting to wait four more days until Christmas.
“I want to play with all the stuff,” Ryana shouted excitedly, a bag of candy bouncing in her hand as she jumped up and down.
“This means a lot,” said Williams of the giveaway. She heard about it from her sister, who lives around the corner. “You don’t have a lot of people out here giving stuff away for free. Everybody getting along.”
That’s what Hicks was hoping for — to bring the neighborhood together, and show someone cared, he said.
“I didn’t really have this growing up,” said Hicks.
He grew up in Mosby. In fact, most folks know him by the nickname “Little Mosby.” He ran things here — and not always for the better, he said. Earlier this year, he returned home from a four-year prison term — revoked time from an earlier gun charge, according to court records — and seeing the escalating gun violence, wanted to make a change.
“With the kids and females getting hurt, I couldn’t stand by and do nothing,” he said.
So far this year, 99 lives have been cut short by violence in the city. Eight were children; 13 women or girls.
Hicks said he’s trying to set a better example. Not only for his own children — he has a 20-year-old son and two daughters, both 16, and a baby on the way — but to kids in the neighborhood.
“If they see me doing good, hopefully this will start a trend,” he said.
Tymesha Weston, pregnant with his fourth child, dressed as a reindeer in a brown onesie for the giveaway, said she was proud of Hicks. “He’s come a long way,” she said.
“I’ve been in and out of prison my whole life. It took me a minute to get myself together,” Hicks said. “As long as I can put a smile on a kid’s face, if I can make a difference in one person, that’s worth it.”
Another toy giveaway is planned for Christmas Eve in the circle on Accommodation Street in Mosby Court. Santa Claus will attend; hot cocoa and lots of toys will be available. The event, hosted by NoResidue & Co., a community group also combating gun violence by encouraging mentorship, starts at noon and will last until all the toys are gone.
