Search continues for inmates reported missing from Hopewell prison

  • 0

The search continued Sunday for four inmates reported missing from a Hopewell prison.

Corey Branch, 41; Travares Lajuane Graham, 44; Lamonte Rashawn Willis, 30; and Kareem Allen Shaw, 46; were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell on Saturday, the U.S Department of Justice.

The four inmates walked away from the satellite camp at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The satellite camp at FCC Petersburg is a minimum security facility that houses 185 male offenders.

Branch, Graham and Willis were serving sentences on various gun and firearm charges. Shaw was in prison on a heroin charge. 

Several agencies are helping with the search. 

Anyone with information about the inmates should contact the United States Marshals Service at (804) 545-8501.

mfitzgerald@timesdispatch.com

Twitter: @MaddyFitzWrites

Breaking News