 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search warrant leads to arrest of Richmond homicide suspect, seizure of assault-style weapons and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl
0 Comments
breaking

Search warrant leads to arrest of Richmond homicide suspect, seizure of assault-style weapons and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl

  • 0

After seven months of investigating, Richmond police executed a search warrant Thursday night that led to the arrest of man wanted in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Keyron Haskins.

Haskins was fatally shot at 3:42 p.m. near the 2300 block of Bethel Street on June 15.

Officers found him on the curb suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detective Gary Bailey of the Richmond Police Department said Tod’quan Kendall Jones, 21, of Richmond, was quickly identified as a suspect.

Police were unable to apprehended Jones in the immediate wake of the shooting, though there were multiple reports sighting Jones in parts of Henrico County and South Richmond within days.

“We have no idea where he is,” Bailey told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last August, adding that police believe people were helping him stay hidden.

On Friday, Richmond police announced that Jones had been apprehended and is facing multiple charges including possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, weapons violations, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other charges pending.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald M. Smith praised the work of Richmond detectives and the Virginia State Police for their roles in the arrest. 

Police also seized several items, including more than two pounds of fentanyl and assault-style weapons.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News