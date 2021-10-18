Second Amish buggy struck on a Virginia roadway causing the death of a woman, 2 horses and injuries to 11 people

An Amish buggy carrying two adults and eight children was struck from behind on a Cumberland County roadway on Sunday causing the death of a woman and the horse pulling the carriage.

It is the second crash involving an Amish buggy this month, according to the Virginia State Police, who say the horse-drawn vehicles are becoming more popular in the Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Halifax counties.

Sunday's collision occurred before 8 p.m. on Route 45/Cumberland Road, about 1.3 miles south of Route 634, in Cumberland County.

A 2005 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Route 45 when it struck the rear of the horse-drawn buggy, which was also headed south along Route 45. The Toyota continued on, but the driver, a 60-year-old Farmville man, returned to the scene a short time later, police said. The man was not injured, and charges are pending, according to state police.

Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, died at the scene. Her husband is being treated at UVA Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Their 8 children, ranging from 9 months to 16 years of age, were all transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries that range from minor to serious, police said.