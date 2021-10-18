Second Amish buggy struck on a Virginia roadway causing the death of a woman, 2 horses and injuries to 11 people

An Amish buggy carrying two adults and eight children was struck from behind on a Cumberland County roadway on Sunday causing the death of a woman and the horse pulling the carriage.
It is the second crash involving an Amish buggy this month, according to the Virginia State Police, who say the horse-drawn vehicles are becoming more popular in the Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte and Halifax counties.
Sunday's collision occurred before 8 p.m. on Route 45/Cumberland Road, about 1.3 miles south of Route 634, in Cumberland County.
A 2005 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Route 45 when it struck the rear of the horse-drawn buggy, which was also headed south along Route 45. The Toyota continued on, but the driver, a 60-year-old Farmville man, returned to the scene a short time later, police said. The man was not injured, and charges are pending, according to state police.
Barbie Esh, 38, of Farmville, died at the scene. Her husband is being treated at UVA Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, police said.
Their 8 children, ranging from 9 months to 16 years of age, were all transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries that range from minor to serious, police said.
The horse pulling the carriage was euthanized, police said. The buggy was equipped with the required "Slow Moving Vehicle" triangle placard, as well as working headlights and taillights.
Amish buggies are legal on Virginia highways, police said, and must display the placard as they are solid black and difficult to see at night.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to this family and their Amish community, which is suffering yet another tragic loss due to a fatal traffic crash," said Virginia State Police Sgt. Eric King in a statement. "Local residents in the Cumberland and Buckingham county region are reminded to be on the look-out for Amish horse-drawn buggies traveling on our highways. Our winding rural roads have blind curves, so we must all comply with posted speed limits and share the road safely and responsibly."
On Oct. 13, in the Northern Neck's Richmond County, another Amish buggy was struck. Two individuals riding in the buggy were both seriously injured, and that horse was also euthanized.
The driver of the 2015 Jeep Cherokee that struck the cart was not injured and charged with reckless driving, police said.
