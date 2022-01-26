Second gang member convicted of 5 charges in burning death of local woman used for sex trafficking

The defendants told Swigert that she had a "play," or customer, and would be receiving money for sexual services. Swigert stayed in the room while the others left and sat in a car in the parking lot. When Swigert didn't answer the door for her "date," Hubbard entered the room and found Swigert unconscious and not breathing.

Delaney attempted to wake Swigert by "smacking" her but didn't get a response. Had the case gone to trial, Hubbard - the prosecution's only witness - would have testified that she told the defendants they should call the police, but Delaney and Peterson indicated they couldn't because Delaney was "on the run."

Hubbard also would have testified that Delaney and Peterson emptied a suitcase that Hubbard had provided, and placed Swigert inside. They got into Delaney's car and drove to Hubbard's house with the suitcase containing Swigert's body to retrieve a can of gasoline, and then to a construction site in the Kingsland Glen neighborhood of Chesterfield.

"Their goal was to dispose of what they believed to be her corpse," Parrish told the court. "They put the suitcase in the vacant lot, doused it with gasoline and set it on fire."