Second gang member convicted of 5 charges in burning death of local woman used for sex trafficking

Police made a grisly discovery in the summer of 2019 after being called to a Chesterfield County construction site by workers who found what appeared to be human remains. Arriving officers observed the charred remains of a small woman who had been stuffed inside a suitcase and set ablaze.
Because she had been so badly burned, it took several more months for the state medical examiner's office to positively identify the victim: Helena M. Swigert, 24.
After many more months of investigation, Chesterfield police unraveled the mystery of Swigert's Aug. 26, 2019, death and arrested two gang members: Shykeem "Shoot Em" Delaney, 33, and Phaheem Peterson, 28. Detectives determined that Swigert was stuffed into the suitcase and set on fire after she overdosed on heroin provided by the two men.
Addicted to heroin, Swigert was used by the Denver Lane Bloods as a prostitute to earn money for the gang that engaged in sex trafficking and drug distribution in the Richmond area.
On Wednesday, Peterson, the second of the two defendants, pleaded no contest in Chesterfield Circuit Court to charges of racketeering, gang participation, enticement into a bawdy house, conspiracy to conceal a dead body and concealment of a body in the 2019 sex trafficking death of Swigert.
Swigert was still alive when she was set on fire, but unconscious from the heroin overdose, and would not have survived medical intervention, a state medical examiner determined.
Circuit Judge Jayne Pemberton followed the terms of a plea agreement and sentenced Peterson, a local associate of the Denver Lane Bloods who lived in Henrico County, to a total of 50 years in prison with 42 1/2 years suspended, giving him 7 1/2 years to serve. Peterson had been charged with eight other offenses, including murder, abduction and arson, but prosecutors withdrew those counts Wednesday because of insufficient evidence.
Henrico Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Susan Parrish, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case, noted the prosecution had only one witness who was willing to testify about what happened to the victim the day she died, and she had a supervisory role in the trafficking operation.
"Others are fully aware of what happened to [the victim], but throughout this investigation, they have evaded us and refused to cooperate," Parrish said.
The prosecutor said detectives went to great lengths to secure their cooperation, "but people who were more than happy to profit from Helena and feed her addiction care even less about her now."
Parrish said from a legal standpoint, the testimony of one witness is sufficient for a jury to return a guilty verdict. However, the prosecution had nothing else - no cellphone location data, no text messages, no toll records, no DNA, no other witnesses - to corroborate the testimony of the one witness willing to testify.
"We felt it important to gain convictions to hold [the defendants] responsible, but recognized the hurdles of proceeding with a case that relied on the testimony of one witness," she said.
In February 2020, Peterson was sentenced in Henrico County Circuit Court to serve five years in prison after pleading no contest to three sex trafficking charges stemming from offenses in 2019. The time he received Wednesday in Chesterfield will be served consecutively to the punishment he received in Henrico.
Delaney, Peterston's accomplice in the Chesterfield case, pleaded no contest Jan. 6 to the same five charges and was sentenced - pursuant to a plea agreement - to 50 years in prison with 40 suspended. Delaney, who lived in New York, was a ranking member of the Denver Lane Bloods. Peterson took directions from Delaney, authorities said.
According to the prosecution's summary of evidence, Swigert had been staying in hotels in Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond and worked on behalf of the gang, along with several other women.
Detectives were able to ascertain that on Aug. 26, 2019, Delaney, Peterson, Swigert and a fourth person, Maya Hubbard, acquired some heroin and checked into the Red Roof Inn on Commerce Road in Richmond, about a mile from the Chesterfield line. All four entered the room, and Delaney and Peterson provided the heroin to Swigert.
The defendants told Swigert that she had a "play," or customer, and would be receiving money for sexual services. Swigert stayed in the room while the others left and sat in a car in the parking lot. When Swigert didn't answer the door for her "date," Hubbard entered the room and found Swigert unconscious and not breathing.
Delaney attempted to wake Swigert by "smacking" her but didn't get a response. Had the case gone to trial, Hubbard - the prosecution's only witness - would have testified that she told the defendants they should call the police, but Delaney and Peterson indicated they couldn't because Delaney was "on the run."
Hubbard also would have testified that Delaney and Peterson emptied a suitcase that Hubbard had provided, and placed Swigert inside. They got into Delaney's car and drove to Hubbard's house with the suitcase containing Swigert's body to retrieve a can of gasoline, and then to a construction site in the Kingsland Glen neighborhood of Chesterfield.
"Their goal was to dispose of what they believed to be her corpse," Parrish told the court. "They put the suitcase in the vacant lot, doused it with gasoline and set it on fire."
Due to the carboxyhemoglobin levels in Swigert's blood taken during her autopsy, the medical examiner determined that she was still alive when she was set on fire, and died as a result of the fire. However, the medical examiner would have testified that due to the levels of illegal substances in Swigert's body, she would have died of a drug overdose.
The day after she died, police responded to the construction site after being summoned by workers about the body. On the suitcase that contained Swigert's remains, detectives found an airline tag with Hubbard's name.
"The entirety of the Commonwealth's case rested on Ms. Hubbard," Defense attorney Craig Cooley told the court. "Ms. Hubbard was identified .... as being a manager of the young ladies involved in the prostitution, much of the evidence came from her home [and] was tracked back to her. The gasoline came from her home as well."
(804) 649-6450