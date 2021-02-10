Second man charged in connection with shooting at busy Henrico intersection

A second man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left two people injured at a busy Henrico County intersection last week.

Marquis Jamahn Alston, 19, of Richmond, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Laburnum Avenue. When Henrico police arrived, officers found the crime scene spread across the parking lot of two businesses there.

Two men were taken to the hospital, police said.

Rhashawn Jaequan Singleton, 18, was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with the same four felonies as Alston.