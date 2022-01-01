Second victim dies after gunfire erupts during New Year's bonfire party in Prince George

Two people were fatally shot early Saturday morning during an outdoor New Year's bonfire party in Prince George County, authorities said.

At about 12:30 am, Prince George police officers responded to the 8600 block of Ellis Road for the reported shooting at the party, which was estimated to have had more than 200 attendees.

Upon arrival, police found two gunshot victims laying on a grassy field. Tramaz Tynes, 20, of Surry County was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, Devon Clanton, 22, of Dinwiddie County was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

As officers arrived to the shooting scene, the large crowd quickly dispersed from the area, the authorities said.

"Police are confident that these shootings were witnessed by people in attendance," the police said in a news release, adding that no arrests had been made.